Port Saint Joe, FL

House hunt Port St Joe: See what’s on the market now

 1 day ago

(Port St Joe, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Port St Joe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

181 Sunray Ct, Port St. Joe, 32456

3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This house has only been on the Rental market since June 2021 and generated 15,600.00 in GRI. Totally remodeled in 2021, Beautiful tongue and groove ceilings in the living room, dining room and kitchen. new kitchen cabinets, appliances, flooring, farm house doors and trim, new bathroom vanities, soaking tub, custom shower in master bathroom, light fixtures, etc.. House is a modular built with 2X6 exterior walls. This is a great rental investment or a beautiful house to call your home.

For open house information, contact Teresa Carlton, Forgotten Coast Realty of NW Florida at 850-648-3000

Copyright © 2022 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-309668)

132 Jm Griffin Dr, Wewahitchka, 32465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Mobile Home | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Tastefully renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath mobile home just outside Wewa City limits. This home has new sheetrock, paint, flooring, cabinets, tile countertops, appliances, and much more! The split floor plan offers privacy and seclusion with a master bed and 1/ 2 bath on one end with two additional beds and full bath on the opposite end. Keep your furry friends and little ones confined in the fully chainlinked fenced yard. Property also offers a 14x16 storage building and 40 ft Wildwood camper with double slides allowing ample room for additional guest or your own personal travels! Located just blocks from the Dead Lakes and Chipola Rover and only a short drive to Mexico Beach, Port St Joe, Panama City and/or Blountstown. Schedule your showing today! *Per owner heated and cooled 840 sq ft 14x60 home.

For open house information, contact Miranda Rollins, 98 Real Estate Group, LLC at 850-648-2200

Copyright © 2022 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-308867)

7243 Dahlia St, Wewahitchka, 32465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Updated modular home in desirable White City! This kitchen renovation delivered Oak cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with gas range! Enjoy meals in the formal dining or breakfast nook off the kitchen. The living and dining areas are in the center of the home and offer a wood burning fireplace with rear sliding glass doors. The master bedroom is to die for with barn doors over the closet & a separate cypress linen closet. The full master bath features a large jetted tub & step in shower. The additional bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home & of ample size. The updated guest bath features a custom vanity with countertop sink. The back yard is privacy fenced with a fire pit and storage building. White City is known for its proximity to Port St Joe & boat ramp to the Intracoastal Waterway! 3rd br not photo'd.

For open house information, contact Miranda Rollins, 98 Real Estate Group, LLC at 850-648-2200

Copyright © 2022 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-309738)

3706 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, 32456

2 Beds 2 Baths | $580,000 | Condominium | 1,195 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Seller motivated...... NEW BOAT SLIP with cover & LIFT!!!Fantastic unit in the sought after VILLAS of Mexico Beach. These units do not come available often and will not last long. The building is in fantastic shape, landscaped and has a pool that over looks the canal with a ice machine on dock. Unit 203 has an open floor plan concept with high end finishes and 1 storage closet for all your fishing and boating gear. Easy and short walk to the beach. It is being sold partially furnished. Amenities include private balconies with amazing canal views, 9' ceilings, crown molding, decorator light fixtures and fans, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiled living area, kitchen and baths.

For open house information, contact Angela Phillips, Forgotten Coast Realty of NW Florida at 850-648-3000

Copyright © 2022 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-309463)

Port St Joe Voice

ABOUT

With Port St Joe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

