Check out these homes for sale in Truth Or Consequences now

Truth Or Consequences, NM

Truth Or Consequences Journal
 1 day ago

(Truth Or Consequences, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Truth Or Consequences will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

307 Hallmark Street, Elephant Butte, 87935

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1995

A close distance to Golf Course - Or how about taking the boat out to the Marina? This charming home is just for you! 307 Hallmark St sits on a corner lot just off the Sierra del Rio Golf Course. With 1/3 acre of land, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with 1,460 square feet of living space is the perfect home that is just minutes to downtown Truth or Consequences. The living room is a perfect entertainment area that opens up to a bar room. The spacious bedrooms are on opposite sides of the house, with one of the bedrooms housing its own bathroom and large walk in closet. In addition to the 2 car garage, there is a 2 car detached workshop that can house all of your toys and crafts!With the house sitting high on its corner lot, you can enjoy the evening sunsets at your new home on 307 Hallmark St in Elephant Butte, NM!

2560 Veater Street, Truth Or Consequences, 87901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Experience the beauty of New Mexico in this stunning ranch style home with breath taking views! This home sits on a spacious .8 acre lot and features 2,196 square feet. When entering the home you will notice the open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. The kitchen has an island with a breakfast bar ideal for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and a large walk in pantry. The yard has a mature cotton wood with an impressive tree house, and a dog run. You will want to enjoy your evening on the covered back porch that has tongue and groove ceiling and the perfect view of farmland, and mountains. Call today to see this special property!

407 Trout Road, Elephant Butte, 87935

3 Beds 4 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,449 Square Feet | Built in 2010

ALL OFFER CONSIDERED! Smart Home over 7000 sqft custom built. 3bed 3 1/2 bath. Large covered balcony 1000 sqft overlooking the Elephant Butte lake. Features a hot-tub w/ automated drop down tv great for entertaining. Garage has heating & Cooling. Custom oak cabinetry throughout w/ soft closures. Kitchen offers marble countertops & an island w/ a 5 burner cooktop. 2 Master suites one upstairs & one down stairs both w/ walk in closets, all bathrooms contain marble showers & marble countertops. Master upstairs has automated drop down tv, access to upper deck, RV garage & an office space that can be converted into another bedroom/nursery. Downstairs master suite has outside access for guests. An ultimate great room, currently used as a man cave/bar/office can also be converted into a master suite. the Mechanical room has 4 York heaters synchronized to 4 York A/C on the roof with solar panels, a 300-gallon reverse osmosis system. A room with 2 10TB servers + a bunker. Many more great features ask for list

Truth Or Consequences, NM
ABOUT

With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

