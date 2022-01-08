Take a look at these homes on the market in Bonners Ferry

(Bonners Ferry, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bonners Ferry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6609 Jackson St, Bonners Ferry, 83805 7 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,767 Square Feet | Built in 1924

This incredible home is being sold as a turn-key Airbnb! It comes fully furnished and ready to go as a vacation rental! It is a perfect investment property for those looking to start or expand their portfolio. Large yard, hot tub, and playhouse are only a few of the amenities. Also included are 6 fruit trees and an incredible woodshop.

1118 Two Tail Rd, Bonners Ferry, 83805 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,224 Square Feet | Built in 2003

90 Acres of spectacular 360 degree views of the Kootenai River (1/2 mile) and North Idaho Mountains, Beautiful 2200 square foot off grid sustainable home with solar power & batteries, a good well, springs, septic, end of road, 20 minutes to Bonners Ferry, huge open pasture (large enough to land a small plane on!), high end barn & stalls for the horses, this is a magnificent property. Views from the covered front porch are just immense, the home itself is truly nice, awesome large & open kitchen, lots of storage, with attached 2 car garage, home is 4 Bedroom (1 non-conforming) 2 bath w high end wood flooring, high quality Barn & Stables & Tack Room for Horses; trails throughout the property, super quiet & peaceful; stunning ground, incredible place.

4146 District Two Rd, Bonners Ferry, 83805 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Premier Waterfront 5 Acre Property & Home in the heart of Boundary County! Five pristine acres, with over 540 feet of Kootenai River frontage! Charming and quaint 1344 sq. ft., old-world 1930's farmhouse, featuring 3BD & 1.5BA, situated atop a gorgeous rock bluff, w/unbelievable river, valley, and mountain views! An intricate rock staircase leads from your home to a small cove, with your own private sandy beach and swimming/fishing area! Build a small dock for your summer fun and recreation! Definitely a unique, one-of-a-kind property, just 5 miles from downtown Bonners Ferry, grocery stores, restaurants, and businesses. Privately located at the end of a county-maintained road. In the wintry months, pull out of your driveway and onto the plowed county road. This exceptional property truly offers a peaceful and serene setting, far and away from the hustle and bustle, when times seemed simpler. Stretch out on a hammock, feel the cool breeze, and watch the river run.

6732 Spokane St, Bonners Ferry, 83805 3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEWLY FINISHED and MOVE IN READY. River Views! Brand new construction in a quaint neighborhood with the majestic Kootenai River right across the street! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a built in garage, full landscape package including sprinkler system, sod and planting beds. The open concept Kitchen, living and dining area are quite spacious with an eat in kitchen bar top, full 4 piece Stainless Steel appliance package and a half bath just off the living room. The second floor has all three bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room conveniently located off the hallway. Close proximity to Downtown. Spend your evenings walking along the river instead of doing home improvement projects in this brand new home!.

