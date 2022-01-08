Check out these homes for sale in Williamstown now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown Updates

 1 day ago

(Williamstown, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Williamstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDSVm_0dgPU2Wc00

5593 Hwy 154, Falmouth, 41040

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice country home located in the Peach Grove area of Northern Pendleton County. Home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, family room, living room, eat in kitchen. Natural gas furnace, central air. 1 car attached garage and carport. Partial basement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062kFt_0dgPU2Wc00

507 East 4Th Street, Falmouth, 41040

3 Beds 3 Baths | $113,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,919 Square Feet | Built in 1989

What a great opportunity to purchase a home that has a full unfinished basement with a two car garage. Three bedrooms and two full baths and 1 half bath with a living room/dining/kitchen and an bonus room. This basement could be finished and you can almost double your square footage. Also comes with a fenced in yard. This property is priced to move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPBYe_0dgPU2Wc00

2290 Corinth Road, Corinth, 41010

2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in None

Updated home with 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths. Living room, small family room, kitchen with appliances, outdoor wood burning furnace, central air. 40x40 detached garage. Above ground pool, hot tub. Nice views overlooking Crooked Creek from a detached 20x20 screened in deck. A must see!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJlQw_0dgPU2Wc00

455 Eagle Creek Drive, Dry Ridge, 41035

3 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Pending when Submitted

IN THIS ARTICLE
Williamstown, KY
With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

