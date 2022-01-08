ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, VA

Check out these homes on the Warsaw market now

Warsaw Digest
Warsaw Digest
 1 day ago

(Warsaw, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Warsaw will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FV0eO_0dgPU1dt00

1596 Hampton Hall Road, Heathsville, 22435

3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,007 Square Feet | Built in 1950

House need work this is a fixerup.

For open house information, contact John I. Jones, RE/MAX Waterfront Realty at 804-436-9311



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkCta_0dgPU1dt00

26 Poplar Springs, Tappahannock, 22560

3 Beds 2 Baths | $346,031 | Single Family Residence | 1,469 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This to be Built Westport model by RCI BUILDERS will have an awesome open floor plan and will come with Elevation B, Side Entry Garage, Screened in Porch, Vaulted Ceilings in the Family room and Dining room, direct vent gas fireplace, ceramic tile floor in the master bathroom, LVP flooring in the kitchen-family room-breakfast nook and hallway. The kitchen will feature painted cabinets with crown molding on cabinets, and granite counter tops. Photo's are of RCI Westport Model and not necessarily a perfect representation of the Westport listed.

For open house information, contact Blakely Smith, Hometown Realty at 804-443-0067



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSHBY_0dgPU1dt00

218 Berry Hill Road, Tappahannock, 22560

4 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,562 Square Feet | Built in 1800

Berry Hill, previously known as Holly Wood, circa 1820, was most likely built by James Roy Micou, Clerk of the Essex County Court for over 50 years. Handsome manor house features a five course American Bond brick pattern. The meandering driveway, which winds through the property, builds anticipation as one approaches the house itself. Sited on a high hill with a side hall plan; the house is surrounded by an established lawn and flanked by ancient towering trees, perennial gardens, towering Magnolias and a circular driveway. The strong exterior chimneys are particularly striking! High English Basement, First and Second Floors are the main living areas with a fourth-floor attic above. Convenient to hospitals, restaurants, shopping, marinas, Rappahannock River, Piscataway Creek, U.S. 17 & Rt. 360. Acreage is ideal. Original heart pine floors, doors, exterior transoms, mantels and fireplaces. Easy commute to Richmond, Fredericksburg, D.C. & Williamsburg. Regional Airport nearby.

For open house information, contact Karin Andrews, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aaj8X_0dgPU1dt00

110 Brian Pl, Tappahannock, 22560

4 Beds 4 Baths | $374,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in 1998

THIS AMAZINGLY APPOINTED HOME BOASTS TWO MASTER SUITES, ONE ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND THE OTHER ON THE SECOND FLOOR BOTH WITH EN SUITE BATHROOMS. THE HOME WAS GUTTED AND COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2018! A 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATHROOM WATER ACCESS GEM WITH TONS OF AMENITIES LOCATED IN THIS FABULOUS GOLF CART COMMUNITY, GWYNNFIELD HAS EVERYTHING A FAMILY COULD WANT INCLUDING RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER ACCESS, SAND BEACH, PIER, COMMON AREAS AND BOAT RAMP!!! INSIDE YOU WILL FIND HIGH END -ENERGY EFFICIENT APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, ANDERSON WINDOWS, 2 ZONE WITH 2.5T SEER RHEEM HVAC SYSTEM AND A GAS FIREPLACE AS WELL.......THIS HOME IS UNIQUE AND FILLED WITH EXTRAS, A MUST SEE!!! LOCATED IN THE SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF GWYNNFIELD WITH MOVE IN READY STATUS, SITED ON A CORNER LOT AND READY FOR THE NEXT LOVE STORY!!! ....THE SELLERS HAVE PURCHASED ANOTHER HOME AND ARE READY TO MAKE A DEAL!!! SELLERS RECOGNIZE THAT THEIR GRANDCHILDREN HAVE ENJOYED PAINTING THEIR BEDROOM WALLS....SELLER WILL ALLOW PURCHASER A $3000 PAINT CREDIT AT SETTLEMENT ON A FULL PRICE OFFER

For open house information, contact Robert Nolting Jr., Middle Bay Realty - B at 804-453-5380



