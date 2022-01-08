ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

On the hunt for a home in Hallettsville? These houses are on the market

Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 1 day ago

(Hallettsville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hallettsville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPWpT_0dgPU0lA00

Tbd W Fairwinds, Hallettsville, 77964

5 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,726 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This move in ready home has five bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. The formal dining room is perfect for the upcoming holidays, and the two-family rooms are big enough to have all the family together for that special gathering. This home is located just minutes from the downtown square in Hallettsville. It is located on .7580 acres. The well- manicured lawn has large pecan and oak trees along with crepe myrtles. There is covered parking, with a detached two car garage. The attic is easily accessible and able to use for storage. This nice home will not be on the market long.

For open house information, contact Chip Bubela, Team Bubela Real Estate at 512-308-6696

Copyright © 2022 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-447032)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLl8a_0dgPU0lA00

1641 North Texana Street, Hallettsville, 77964

3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,461 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Located on Texana Street in Hallettsville just north of the intersection of Hwy 90A/Hwy 77 & 16 miles south of Schulenburg I-10 Exit 674, this property could be used for COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL use. Hallettsville is the county seat of Lavaca County with 2,550+/- residents & its small town hospitality makes you feel right at home. The property features 209.47' of highly visible road frontage & includes a 1,461+/- sqft home that has most recently been used for office space, containing 3 rooms, half bathroom, kitchen & attached converted garage that includes two full bathrooms. Close proximity to Credit Union, Pizza Hut, Hotel Texas, Lavaca Medical Center, Walmart, Tractor Supply, Morton's Convenience Store, Brookshire Brothers, Los Cabos San Lucas Mexican Grill, RV Park & other businesses. Situated 82 miles from Katy, 46 miles from Victoria, 95 miles from Austin & 119 miles from San Antonio. Call for additional info or to schedule an appointment to view. Tri-County Realty, LLC will gladly co-broker with Buyer's Agent making initial contact & present at all property showings. Surveyed August 2019.

For open house information, contact Gary Helmcamp, Tri-County Realty, LLC at 979-725-6006

Copyright © 2022 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-132550)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wi22_0dgPU0lA00

