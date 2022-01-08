ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

Check out these homes on the Bad Axe market now

Bad Axe News Watch
 1 day ago

(Bad Axe, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bad Axe than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4607 N Seeger Street, Cass City, 48726

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Sellers are so sad to have to sell, but they have had a job transfer, so their loss is your gain! This magnificent home has had many updates including a brand new furnace. This home has beautiful woodwork throughout and a grand staircase in the great room and foyer area with beautiful natural gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. On the second level you will find four large bedrooms including the master bedroom with a full bath. There is a second staircase for easy access to the spacious laundry room located on the main floor. Large wrap around porch and a private back deck with Trex decking. The third story adds additional square footage and could easily be finished to add more living space. The list goes on in this home with all the unique and great features. This is a must see to appreciate and once you do you will fall in love just like the current homeowners did when they set their eyes on it.

9862 N Shore Dr, Pigeon, 48755

5 Beds 3 Baths | $688,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,250 Square Feet | Built in 1972

SAND POINT BEAUTY! If you're looking for the perfect LAKEFRONT home on Saginaw Bay, that also comes with your own dock on the lagoon/canal that connects to the lake then HERE IT IS! You can entertain all the friends and family you can handle in any of the 3 large living/entertaining rooms or outside in your gorgeous, park like setting back yard. Park your boat at your own dock with ease in this beautiful lagoon, filled with fish. This beautiful 3 Story home has 3 balconies, 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, large den/study, huge chef kitchen with 2 gas built-in cooktops, a double convection oven and 2 dishwashers. Absolutely stunning lake views from the kitchen, dining room and all 3 levels of huge living/entertaining rooms. Many updates through the years starting with adding 3250sf in 2006 then major renovation again in 2011.

7396 Foster Dr, Owendale, 48754

3 Beds 1 Bath | $92,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Two large corner lots adjacent to lovely farm land in Owendale. 3 bed, 1 full bath with most of home additions completed in 1968. Large family room with fireplace, attached two car garage, eat-in kitchen, separate utility room off kitchen, and 3 bedrooms off living room. Home is sold "as is" and has additional attic with stairs for storage, etc.

