Take a look at these homes on the market in New River

(New River, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in New River. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2310 W Mark Lane, Phoenix, 85085 3 Beds 2 Baths | $636,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,141 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This beautiful 3-bedroom gem in a gated community features dozens of upgrades throughout.The plank tile floors & expansive picture windows with Plantation shutters illuminate the open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining guests.The contemporary kitchen is a focal point, highlighted with upgraded cabinets and pulls, slab granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, gas cook top and walk-in pantry. Large 3 panel sliders extend your living space into the spectacular backyard with $30,000 in upgrades to landscaping, stone fireplace, artificial grass and pavers. The large master bedroom features walk-in closet, gorgeous vanity and spacious walk-in shower.Playroom between kids rooms.Community features a covered playground/picnic area.The den near entry also functions well as home office

2221 W Muirfield Drive, Anthem, 85086 2 Beds 2 Baths | $539,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,039 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Take a look! View and location sets this one apart. This highly sought after Bonavista floor plan in the amenity-filled and guard gated Anthem Country Club has gorgeous desert and city-light views, N/S exposure, an outdoor water feature and beautifully manicured landscaping. Interior features include Totally renovated Master Bath, Plantation shutters , bookcase/office built-ins, granite counter tops, Gas stove and fireplace & 9+ ceilings. AC 1 year old ,New Roof 2021 ,Resort Like Backyard with beautiful sunsets ,has ample storage in the garage and is waiting for you to enjoy!

2117 W Tanya Trail, Phoenix, 85086 4 Beds 4 Baths | $974,562 | Single Family Residence | 3,065 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Coming soon another beautiful home by NEXTGEN Builders: 4 bed plus office/den, 3.5 bath, high quality custom built home, oversized 2 car garage plus 45' RV 12x14' tall garage door. Corner lot on a little more than an acre. No HOA, oversized front door, 2x6 framed exterior, paver front sidewalk and 23' driveway apron, large kitchen island with quartz counter tops throughout. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Master bath has large entry shower with standalone tub and double sinks. 8' doors throughout. Energy efficient. Spray foam insulation, post tension foundation, Pictures are from recently completed model home. Beautiful mountain views. Buyer to verify all facts and specs. Call for project completion date.

32815 N 54Th Street N, Cave Creek, 85331 5 Beds 3 Baths | $910,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,554 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Rare 5 bedroom in the desirable gated community of Casas Del Cielo. A very open, bright true great room floor plan. Gourmet kitchen opens to the great room and offers stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, custom cabinets and granite counters, including the oversized granite slab island. Beautiful fireplace in the family room can be viewed from all areas. Great flow for entertaining. Split master suite offers a private exit, walk in closets, dual sink vanity, and large shower. Five very large bedrooms allow everyone to spread out and work from home and still have enough left to make one your in home wellness center. Highly sought after side garage entry. Extra large corner lot gives a spacious feel with a low maintenance back yard. Perfect for relaxation while at home & worry free travel when you are away. If you prefer, there is plenty of room to add on to this yard, both back and side. Walking distance to AAA Schools. Set away from any busy streets, and being on a corner lot contributes to the serenity of this home. Completely new roof done in 2017. This home has been meticulously cared for and is ready for your person touches. Come enjoy outdoor living and the cool breezes from your patio where the temperature is 10 degrees cooler than the valley. Extremely friendly neighborhood, easy to meet new friends and the nearby towns of Carefree and Cave Creek supply all the shopping needs Casas del Cielo owners require. Looking for a meal or some fun, there are 69 restaurants and bars within a 10 minute drive. Look in Documents tab for a detailed home maintenance history. This home is move in ready and did I mention not a single step ! You won't be disappointed.

