ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, GA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lincolnton

Lincolnton Bulletin
Lincolnton Bulletin
 1 day ago

(Lincolnton, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lincolnton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9quQ_0dgPTxHD00

1041 West Lake Drive, Lincolnton, 30817

5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Manufactured Home | 3,455 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Incredible home with 3 large living areas and 5 beds/3 baths. The kitchen features stainless appliances with an area for a breakfast table. One of the living spaces is on the front of the home. It has new carpet, 3 skylights, and a wood burning stove with an office adjacent to it. The master bath has a double vanity with dressing table, separate shower, jacuzzi, and a huge walk in closet. 3 of the other 4 bedrooms have walk in closets. There is a covered outside living space that features a hot tub, fire table, and a Koi pond. A boat dock/slip (1/2 mile away) is included. Neighborhood amenities include a beautiful recreation area called, The Point, and 3 boat ramps. Convenient to Augusta & Rocky Branch Golf course.

For open house information, contact CLAY TURNER, TURNER REALTY at 706-359-3930

Copyright © 2022 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-464568)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWiXc_0dgPTxHD00

1065 Plantation Place Drive, Lincolnton, 30817

3 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,258 Square Feet | Built in 2018

LAKE FRONT DOCKABLE CUSTOM BUILT HOME in Plantation Point. Beautiful home with custom features, Pine floors, 2 fireplaces, outside entertaining, 2 car garage, Access to all Plantation Point amenities. Pool, club house, beach, boat ramp. Property is dockable with underbrush permit. Seller is willing to include dock slip in Plantation Point community dock . Property backs up the USAC0fE property on Cherokee Creek, just off Little River.

For open house information, contact SANDY BUTLER, DEFOOR REALTY at 706-541-0637

Copyright © 2022 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-472823)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xj1Z_0dgPTxHD00

1775 Comanche Circle, Lincolnton, 30817

4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,691 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This custom built log cabin home is situated waterfront on beautiful Clarks Hill Lake. When you enter this home you are drawn to the vaulted ceilings and beautiful stacked stone fireplace. The great-room and kitchen are an open floor concept. The master suite is located on main. Take the spiral stairs where you will find BR2 and BR3. Walk through the loft, across the balcony and, you will find the bonus room and BR4 with deck. A double garage is attached with work shop space. One side of the garage is large enough for camper parking. This home features ample deck space and a patio with outdoor kitchen. Just a short walk to the dock with power. This is an established vacation rental producing property. The home comes furnished with a few exceptions.

For open house information, contact BOBBY TIMMERMAN, BLANCHARD & CALHOUN-EVANS at 706-868-1000

Copyright © 2022 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-471106)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8p1A_0dgPTxHD00

1218 Wells Creek Drive, Lincolnton, 30817

4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,231 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Lake Front 4/bed,3/bath home in Lincolnton on Clarks Hill/Thurmond Lake w/big lake views. Take the gated entrance & concrete drive down to home w/well kept yard. Peaceful wooded lot with a short walk down to the lake, sits a single slip covered dock, boat lift w/power in a serene cove. Inside features dining rm w/fireplace off the kitchen, Spacious Great rm w/abundant natural lighting and gorgeous views of the lake, as well as access to the back deck making entertaining easy & of course more views. A family rm with a sunk in area & a round retro style fireplace. 2 guest rms, full bath and laundry rm on one side of home, a full ensuite off the dining rm area. Owner suite on opposite side of home w/ more views of the water & a full bath. Take the short walk down the concrete path to the water. Carport remains with home. Conveniently located in South Lincolnton, making for easy travel into town.

For open house information, contact JOHN DEFOOR, DEFOOR REALTY at 706-541-0637

Copyright © 2022 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-474574)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincolnton, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Local
Georgia Business
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Loft#Art#Cove#Housing List#Ga#Turner Realty#Plantation Point#Pine#Access#Defoor Realty
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Lincolnton Bulletin

Lincolnton Bulletin

Lincolnton, GA
40
Followers
315
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lincolnton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy