Take a look at these homes on the market in Lincolnton

(Lincolnton, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lincolnton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1041 West Lake Drive, Lincolnton, 30817 5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Manufactured Home | 3,455 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Incredible home with 3 large living areas and 5 beds/3 baths. The kitchen features stainless appliances with an area for a breakfast table. One of the living spaces is on the front of the home. It has new carpet, 3 skylights, and a wood burning stove with an office adjacent to it. The master bath has a double vanity with dressing table, separate shower, jacuzzi, and a huge walk in closet. 3 of the other 4 bedrooms have walk in closets. There is a covered outside living space that features a hot tub, fire table, and a Koi pond. A boat dock/slip (1/2 mile away) is included. Neighborhood amenities include a beautiful recreation area called, The Point, and 3 boat ramps. Convenient to Augusta & Rocky Branch Golf course.

1065 Plantation Place Drive, Lincolnton, 30817 3 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,258 Square Feet | Built in 2018

LAKE FRONT DOCKABLE CUSTOM BUILT HOME in Plantation Point. Beautiful home with custom features, Pine floors, 2 fireplaces, outside entertaining, 2 car garage, Access to all Plantation Point amenities. Pool, club house, beach, boat ramp. Property is dockable with underbrush permit. Seller is willing to include dock slip in Plantation Point community dock . Property backs up the USAC0fE property on Cherokee Creek, just off Little River.

1775 Comanche Circle, Lincolnton, 30817 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,691 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This custom built log cabin home is situated waterfront on beautiful Clarks Hill Lake. When you enter this home you are drawn to the vaulted ceilings and beautiful stacked stone fireplace. The great-room and kitchen are an open floor concept. The master suite is located on main. Take the spiral stairs where you will find BR2 and BR3. Walk through the loft, across the balcony and, you will find the bonus room and BR4 with deck. A double garage is attached with work shop space. One side of the garage is large enough for camper parking. This home features ample deck space and a patio with outdoor kitchen. Just a short walk to the dock with power. This is an established vacation rental producing property. The home comes furnished with a few exceptions.

1218 Wells Creek Drive, Lincolnton, 30817 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,231 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Lake Front 4/bed,3/bath home in Lincolnton on Clarks Hill/Thurmond Lake w/big lake views. Take the gated entrance & concrete drive down to home w/well kept yard. Peaceful wooded lot with a short walk down to the lake, sits a single slip covered dock, boat lift w/power in a serene cove. Inside features dining rm w/fireplace off the kitchen, Spacious Great rm w/abundant natural lighting and gorgeous views of the lake, as well as access to the back deck making entertaining easy & of course more views. A family rm with a sunk in area & a round retro style fireplace. 2 guest rms, full bath and laundry rm on one side of home, a full ensuite off the dining rm area. Owner suite on opposite side of home w/ more views of the water & a full bath. Take the short walk down the concrete path to the water. Carport remains with home. Conveniently located in South Lincolnton, making for easy travel into town.

