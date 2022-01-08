ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, MN

Take a look at these homes on the Lake City market now

(Lake City, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

70933 246Th Avenue, Lake City, 55041

2 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,651 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Welcome home to this beautiful full log home with panoramic views of Lake Pepin nestled into the hillside community of Maple Springs (between Lake City and Wabasha). This lovely home has a main floor office, sunroom, bedroom and full bath, open concept and vaulted living/dining/kitchen area with a marvelous stone fireplace as the centerpiece. The upper level loft boasts a sitting area and master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath with a jetted tub. Although unfinished, the lower level walkout is roughed in and ready for an additional bedroom and 3/4 bath (toilet is installed), storage room, and large family room. Other highlights include in-floor heat, stone and fir plank flooring, wrap around deck, newly stained, and the house will be re-roofed ASAP due to a recent hail storm. The home has an ICF foundation also has Marvin windows, a 26x32 heated shop in the garage, and an exterior wood boiler that provides supplemental heat to both the house and the shop.

802 Aurora Circle, Red Wing, 55066

3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Townhouse | 2,224 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Phenomenal 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom end unit townhome. Home has a wonderful valley view from the north facing deck. Home features include: 3 sided gas fireplace, large open kitchen with a center island, ceramic tile, lower level walkout with a wet bar, and a finished basement. Come check out this fantastic home in beautiful Red Wing before it's gone !!

Xxx County 2 Blvd, Frontenac, 55026

0 Bed 0 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Private and heavily wooded 1.15 acre parcel in Frontenac that abuts the state park. Current structure could be renovated or removed.

747 21St Street, Red Wing, 55066

4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Beautiful single family home in prime Red Wing location, only 5 minutes from Downtown! This updated home features one bathroom upstairs, one main floor with additional living space and computer room. Large garage space with workshop! Was previously updated from 1.5 story to a full 2 story.

