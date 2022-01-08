House hunt Everett: See what’s on the market now

(Everett, PA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Everett. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

571 Mulberry Lane, Bedford, 15522 4 Beds 4 Baths | $519,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,780 Square Feet | Built in 2003

THIS IS A CUSTOM BUILT BILL WALTMAN HOME! Entertaining spaces flow seamlessly from interior to exterior spaces through the home's many windows and outdoor entertaining spaces on 2.96 Acres with four car garage. The home just seems to wrap you in its warmth and charm with its many custom features. There was no expense spared in the home's custom features like pocket doors, walls of glass, cathedral ceilings and radiant floor energy efficiency. Yes this is a home that will please even the most discriminating buyer. The master retreat with its transom windows, cathedral ceilings and huge walk in closet is fabulous. All bedrooms have walk in closets. A 3rd floor bonus room & lower level recreation room complete with bar, french doors and walk out to patio complete this house.

209 West Main Street, Everett, 15537 4 Beds 1 Bath | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,424 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Don't underestimate what an FHA Rehab loan package could create in this home, conveniently located within walking distance of local shops and restaurants in the town of Everett. From the huge windows that flood the rooms with natural light, wonderful large moldings that enhance the wood flooring, this home's potential is very evident. The present owners have renovated walls and ceilings and replaced multiple windows. Electrical has been updated to 200 amp. Combine all this with the availablity of FHA rehab loans in our area, and with very little down, you could restore this home to its full potential.

233 Apple Orchard Lane, Everett, 15537 2 Beds 1 Bath | $321,030 | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Looking for that get-away or a full time residence features a pond, mountain views and hunting and only minutes from I-70, Rt. 30, I-76, RT 26. Updated 200 amp electric service, deeded shared well neighbor maintains, thermopane windows and newer doors, large master bedroom with large closet, blown-in insulation in attic, walk-up attic, side covered porch with trex decking, small shed and 4 bay metal garage and some TLC. A guest home was built in 1994, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room and a front porch and shed attached, baseboard electric heat, electric/water, septic shared from main home. Internet is Frontier, WiFi is available, Stove, Refrigerator, Couch & Freezer stay. Property being AS IS WHERE IS. SALE of PROPERTY is SUBJECT to Bankruptcy Court Approval.

232 E Pitt St., Bedford, 15522 0 Bed 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,613 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Great Commercial Building Located in the Heart of Historical Downtown Bedford, PA.

