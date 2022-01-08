On the hunt for a home in Crescent City? These houses are on the market

(Crescent City, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Crescent City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

118 Lake Geneva Rd, Crescent City, 32112 4 Beds 4 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,993 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Professional photos coming! This 3.7+/- acre property boasts a 3900 + sq. ft home w/ 4 bedroom and 3 1/2 baths. The two 2400 sq. ft. and 800 sq. ft. aluminum building with steel frame has plenty of room for all your toys !! The kitchen comes complete with a Thermador Series double door refrigerator & Thermador 4 gas burners & gas grill as well as a double oven equipped warming oven, to complete the work it has two 2 dishwashers. The huge master bedroom has a tray ceiling with 2 fans and French doors that leads to a beautiful balcony with views of the lake. (view only) The Master bath with the large whirlpool tub, large walk in shower, 2 sinks with very spacious room apart from each other and the separate room for bidet and toilet, whole house generator. The list continues!

For open house information, contact CASSANDRA NETTLES, CENTURY 21 TRITON REALTY at 386-698-2100

118 Acacia St, Crescent City, 32112 4 Beds 2 Baths | $294,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2004

VERY UNIQUE PROPERTY on 14.63+/- acres fronting McKasel Lake! 4BR/2Ba home with much privacy and serenity among the lake w/ nature trails! This is the perfect spot if you want to enjoy family & friends with plenty of room for guest to stay and camp beside the shore! Zoned Agricultural with a future land use of Ag2, you'll find endless possibilities on and around this land. Pop your fishing pole in the lake & enjoy a little bass fishing. Take a stroll around the land or sit under the trees & enjoy the breeze. Whatever your pleasure, this property brings lots of options. 2004 Fleetwood DW home with 1456H/C, attached 3 car carport w/ detached storage shed/workshop. Plenty of room for a pool or other outdoor buildings. Starting making Crescent City your home!

For open house information, contact CASSANDRA NETTLES, CENTURY 21 TRITON REALTY at 386-698-2100

125 Kingfish Rd, Pomona Park, 32181 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This ranch style home sits on 6.77 acres, Wood burning fireplace and attached garage. Sunken living room and family/dining room combo. Wood deck with sliding glass door to let in the light. Water softener system.

For open house information, contact AMY HEATH, ST JOHNS REALTY AND MANAGEMENT LLC at 386-698-1000

526 Bunnell Rd, Seville, 32190 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,840 Square Feet | Built in 1932

This home in Seville is 2,840 square foot house and sits on a 21 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home was built in 1932 and has lots of history and was a fern farm. There is an old barn and lots of room for growth. The home is in need of TLC. Bring your imagination. Land can be subdivided into two parcels. There is access off of CR305 or Raulerson Rd.No sign on the property.

For open house information, contact KIM MARIE, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115