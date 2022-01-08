Take a look at these homes on the market in Clinton

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

(Clinton, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Clinton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1488 Akins Creek Road, Clinton, 72031

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Market 1488 Akins Creek Road of Clinton, AR. Are you looking for a secluded place, to be off grid, or a hunting property? This is the place for you. With +/- 10 acres of beautiful rocks, a year round creek great for fishing, and a mobile home with 3 bedrooms. When you enter into the home you are greeted with an open kitchen/living room. Down the hall is a room for a full bath that the new owners can finish, a laundry room, and 3 bedrooms.

For open house information, contact Alex Mcgillivray, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008

11798 Hwy 110, Shirley, 72031

3 Beds 4 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,903 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Welcome to market this 6.99 acres m/l slice of heavan located at 11798 Hwy 110 in Shirley. This farmstyle home offers 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, large bedrooms, & extra rooms for bonus and laundry. The home has the oringal hardwood flooring. Cedar shutters and trim. The 6.99 acres m/l has a 4 large barn to have the lifestock that you have always wanted, fenced and crossed fence. Two car garage with workbench and a half bath above the garage is college kid room with full bath and large deck with an awesome view.

For open house information, contact Randall Nichols, Nichols Realty Express at 501-286-8127

644 Austin Road, Clinton, 72031

2 Beds 1 Bath | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautiful views from this quaint fixer-upper, surrounded by large family farms. Quiet area in the country but centrally located between Clinton and Morrilton. Some remodeling has been started but not completed. Sold as-is. Sale will have to be cash or rehab/construction type loan.

For open house information, contact Suzi Knight, Clinton Real Estate at 501-745-8674

6054 Hwy 16, Clinton, 72031

3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2009

State of the Arc Deer camp with 3 Cabins, two of them are very livable, the main cabin has full kitchen, king size BR and full bath and even washer dryer, second cabin has King size BR, Full Bath and Shop area, third cabin is bunkhouse sleeps 6, all sits by huge catfish pond, theres 13 deer stands, a nice deer skinning station w/ slab .water and roof, theres cooking deck, party deck and 4th shed to lockup UTV ATV, theres 120 lease acres borders the 80 acres that seller pays $600 a year, he would transfer

For open house information, contact Allen Roberson, Mossy Oak Properties Cache River Land & Farm at 501-278-5330

