Top homes for sale in Montevideo

Montevideo, MN

Montevideo Bulletin
 1 day ago

(Montevideo, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Montevideo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

422 S 7Th Street, Montevideo, 56265

3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | 4,182 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Looking for a spacious single family or multi family home? Here you go! This former church building has been converted into a single/multi family home that offers 2 full kitchens, 2 full baths, 5 bedrooms and bonus rooms as well! New wiring and roof 3 years ago and new water heater in May, 2020 (warranty to 2026). With separate entrances, this is a great rental property with separate apartment spaces available. This opportunity awaits you!

311 N 3Rd Street, Montevideo, 56265

4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1891

Schedule a showing today to see for yourself, this beautiful 19th Century Home, it's gorgeous charm, its ornate woodwork, and detailed fireplace. Boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, deck off the main floor laundry area which leads to a large backyard and steps down to the detached 2 car garage. Main floor bathroom remodeled last year as well as kitchen & dining room floors. All windows were replaced in recent years, as well as the shingles. Home has been well cared for and awaits its new owner.

416 S 5Th Street, Montevideo, 56265

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This beautiful home has been fully restored from top to bottom! All appliances stay, new insulation, furnace, water heater, electrical, plumbing, siding, windows and so much more! This property includes 2.5 lots! You have got to see this one in person to truly appreciate the beautiful craftsmanship!

1020 William Avenue, Montevideo, 56265

4 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Beautifully landscaped, well built/maintained 1.5 story home, with a 4 car tandem garage. Perfect for new owners with multiple drivers or boat & other toys. Plus a storage shed for lawn equipment. Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious open kitchen to Dining area with a patio door to yard, large living room in addition to multiple family room/entertaining or hobby rooms in the basement. Ample storage upstairs, with large closets and space in the basement. Most windows have been replaced in recent years, roofing approximately 8 years old, maintenance free steel siding. Ornate fireplace in basement. Come see for yourself what this home has to offer. Close to schools, great neighborhood.

