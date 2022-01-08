ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Take a look at these homes on the Sioux Center market now

Sioux Center Daily
Sioux Center Daily
 1 day ago

(Sioux Center, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sioux Center will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jIY5_0dgPTgW600

221 4Th St Sw, Orange City, 51041

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,337 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Newly Renovated. 3 Bed. 3 Bath. Modern Updates. This cozy bungalow boasts nearly 1,400 square feet of finished living space. It’s been fully updated and now features new flooring throughout (hard surface and carpet), modern updates to every space, finished laundry space, a spacious kitchen for this size home, new windows, and much more!! Located on a corner lot and nestled in the middle of town, this home has so much to offer. A single detached garage sits to the north of this property. Potential to add more garage space or perhaps attach it to the home are a couple possibilities. The main floor has an open living/dining space with LVP flooring throughout. One bedroom, that could be used as an office or toy room and a nicely updated full bathroom is directly located off of the living space. The kitchen is tucked in the rear of the home and is very functional. It features a subway tiled backsplash, new upper cabinets, painted base cabinets, an undermount sink, and stainless steel appliances. A perk to this home is the second access entry that leads to a cute mudroom equipped with a built-in sitting bench as well as a triple cubby system. Heading to the second floor, you will find another bedroom and full bathroom as well as a flex space. Picture this space as a master oasis. Everything you need all in one space. The flex space can be turned into a walk-in closet or even a reading nook. The full bathroom consists of a tiled tub/shower and LVP flooring. The basement has been mostly finished off. Featuring a large room that could be Bedroom 3 or a second living space and complete with an egress window and closet. Another space that was finished off in the basement is the laundry/bath 3. This space contains the laundry which doubles as a 3/4 bathroom as well. Rounding out this space is the utility room..

For open house information, contact Adam Doughan, Northwest Realty at 712-737-3386

Copyright © 2022 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-815826)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PgXT_0dgPTgW600

1916 3Rd Ave Se, Sioux Center, 51250

5 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,852 Square Feet | Built in 1990

There's so much space in this new Sioux Center listing! Built in 1990, this ranch home has a functional floorplan with over 1,500 square feet of main floor space, 3 stall garage, and spacious lot with established lawn & trees! The main floor features large living room, open concept dining and kitchen with breakfast bar seating, spacious den with fireplace and deck access, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and laundry. Don't miss the bonus finished space offered in the garage; climate controlled, exterior access, and perfect for any fitness activities! The fully finished basement is equipped with a family room, 3 bedrooms, and 1.75 baths, along with additional storage space/playroom. The backyard offers bike trail access, storage shed, and large deck perfect for entertaining! Located in an established neighborhood and move-in ready! $5,000 flooring allowance to buyer at closing. Average Utilities $335 (City of Sioux Center).

For open house information, contact Dorinda Oostenink, Epic Realty Inc. at 712-722-5150

Copyright © 2022 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-815401)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8XCx_0dgPTgW600

5078 Kingbird Ave, Alton, 51003

4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,392 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Gorgeous country views and countless opportunities are offered in this new acreage listing in Alton!! Situated on over 4.5 acres, this homestead offers fenced~in pastures, a lighted roping arena, horse stalls, Morton machine shed (36' x 44'), and several other outbuildings for storage or hobby use. You won't be able to miss the newly constructed machine shed (60' x 60'); finished, insulated, and heated with finished 3\4 bath and loft area\bedroom!! This acreage offers a cozy house, with over 1,600 square feet of functional living space!! The main floor features a spacious kitchen with island and breakfast bar seating, dining with deck access, large living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, master suite with 3\4 bath en~suite, additional bedroom, full bathroom and laundry!! The recently finished basement features a spacious living room and kitchenette area perfect for entertaining, 2 additional bedrooms with 1 non~egress room, 3\4 bath with laundry, and storage\mechanical room!! Established lawn, trees, and landscaping, peaceful evenings with beautiful sunsets and endless amenities!!!!

For open house information, contact Connie Julius, Epic Realty Inc. at 712-722-5150

Copyright © 2022 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-815141)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067nUj_0dgPTgW600

105 S 4Th Ave., Hospers, 51003

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1962

What a great opportunity!! This is a quality built home that is priced to sell!! This home is located near the school, churches and downtown. It offers a spacious kitchen\dining area that is open to a large living room. There are large windows throughout the house that let in great natural light. The main floor also boast 2 generous sized bedrooms both with large closets. There are several closets located through the house and the entry\ laundry room offers a great area for lockers or cubbies. The unfinished basement has tons of room for toys, a man cave or potential bedrooms. There is a shower and toilet plumbed in with room to make a great bathroom. The backyard is a large open space for kids play and a garden spot. The roof, boiler, central air and light fixtures are all recent upgrades. This property is ready to go for quick possession. This one is worth checking out!!!

For open house information, contact Connie Van Wyk, Beyer Auction & Realty at 712-722-4315

Copyright © 2022 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-815827)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Sioux Center, IA
City
Alton, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Sioux Center, IA
Business
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Home#Toys#Housing List#Newly Renovated#Bath#Lvp Flooring
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center, IA
67
Followers
347
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy