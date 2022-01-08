Take a look at these homes on the Sioux Center market now

(Sioux Center, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sioux Center will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

221 4Th St Sw, Orange City, 51041 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,337 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Newly Renovated. 3 Bed. 3 Bath. Modern Updates. This cozy bungalow boasts nearly 1,400 square feet of finished living space. It’s been fully updated and now features new flooring throughout (hard surface and carpet), modern updates to every space, finished laundry space, a spacious kitchen for this size home, new windows, and much more!! Located on a corner lot and nestled in the middle of town, this home has so much to offer. A single detached garage sits to the north of this property. Potential to add more garage space or perhaps attach it to the home are a couple possibilities. The main floor has an open living/dining space with LVP flooring throughout. One bedroom, that could be used as an office or toy room and a nicely updated full bathroom is directly located off of the living space. The kitchen is tucked in the rear of the home and is very functional. It features a subway tiled backsplash, new upper cabinets, painted base cabinets, an undermount sink, and stainless steel appliances. A perk to this home is the second access entry that leads to a cute mudroom equipped with a built-in sitting bench as well as a triple cubby system. Heading to the second floor, you will find another bedroom and full bathroom as well as a flex space. Picture this space as a master oasis. Everything you need all in one space. The flex space can be turned into a walk-in closet or even a reading nook. The full bathroom consists of a tiled tub/shower and LVP flooring. The basement has been mostly finished off. Featuring a large room that could be Bedroom 3 or a second living space and complete with an egress window and closet. Another space that was finished off in the basement is the laundry/bath 3. This space contains the laundry which doubles as a 3/4 bathroom as well. Rounding out this space is the utility room..

1916 3Rd Ave Se, Sioux Center, 51250 5 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,852 Square Feet | Built in 1990

There's so much space in this new Sioux Center listing! Built in 1990, this ranch home has a functional floorplan with over 1,500 square feet of main floor space, 3 stall garage, and spacious lot with established lawn & trees! The main floor features large living room, open concept dining and kitchen with breakfast bar seating, spacious den with fireplace and deck access, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and laundry. Don't miss the bonus finished space offered in the garage; climate controlled, exterior access, and perfect for any fitness activities! The fully finished basement is equipped with a family room, 3 bedrooms, and 1.75 baths, along with additional storage space/playroom. The backyard offers bike trail access, storage shed, and large deck perfect for entertaining! Located in an established neighborhood and move-in ready! $5,000 flooring allowance to buyer at closing. Average Utilities $335 (City of Sioux Center).

5078 Kingbird Ave, Alton, 51003 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,392 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Gorgeous country views and countless opportunities are offered in this new acreage listing in Alton!! Situated on over 4.5 acres, this homestead offers fenced~in pastures, a lighted roping arena, horse stalls, Morton machine shed (36' x 44'), and several other outbuildings for storage or hobby use. You won't be able to miss the newly constructed machine shed (60' x 60'); finished, insulated, and heated with finished 3\4 bath and loft area\bedroom!! This acreage offers a cozy house, with over 1,600 square feet of functional living space!! The main floor features a spacious kitchen with island and breakfast bar seating, dining with deck access, large living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, master suite with 3\4 bath en~suite, additional bedroom, full bathroom and laundry!! The recently finished basement features a spacious living room and kitchenette area perfect for entertaining, 2 additional bedrooms with 1 non~egress room, 3\4 bath with laundry, and storage\mechanical room!! Established lawn, trees, and landscaping, peaceful evenings with beautiful sunsets and endless amenities!!!!

105 S 4Th Ave., Hospers, 51003 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1962

What a great opportunity!! This is a quality built home that is priced to sell!! This home is located near the school, churches and downtown. It offers a spacious kitchen\dining area that is open to a large living room. There are large windows throughout the house that let in great natural light. The main floor also boast 2 generous sized bedrooms both with large closets. There are several closets located through the house and the entry\ laundry room offers a great area for lockers or cubbies. The unfinished basement has tons of room for toys, a man cave or potential bedrooms. There is a shower and toilet plumbed in with room to make a great bathroom. The backyard is a large open space for kids play and a garden spot. The roof, boiler, central air and light fixtures are all recent upgrades. This property is ready to go for quick possession. This one is worth checking out!!!

