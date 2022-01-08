ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Barry Lunney Jr. named Illinois offensive coordinator

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZY0Z_0dgPTaDk00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Just one day after the position became officially open , Illinois football has named Barry Lunney Jr. the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Lunney held the same positions at UTSA for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He helped lead the Roadrunners to a C-USA Championship and the program’s first Big Ten win at Illinois this past September. Lunney also has connections with head coach Bret Bielema, spending five seasons as his tight ends coach at Arkansas from 2013 to 2017.

“I’m thankful and excited for the opportunity to join Coach Bielema at the University of Illinois,” said Lunney. “Coach B is one of the most respected coaches in college football and I look forward to building on the foundation that he set during his first year in Champaign. The opportunity to work with Coach B again after spending five years together was one that I could not pass up. I’d also like to thank Coach Jeff Traylor, the UTSA coaching staff, and student-athletes for two great years in San Antonio, including a conference championship and top-25 national ranking. I look forward to the new challenge ahead as we build a championship football program at Illinois.”

“I am so excited to bring Barry Lunney to the University of Illinois family and put him in a position to lead our offense,” said Bielema. “He has had success at every level he has coached and has a system that will help take our offense to a new level of success. He is a great teacher, communicator, and leader that our staff and players will gravitate to. His wife Janelle and family will be a great addition to our campus and community.”

