Wisconsin State

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 15-16

By Shereen Siewert
 1 day ago
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 15-16 to share the fun and excitement of winter fishing. No fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required.

Anglers can fish state waters where there is an open season. All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species.

As a reminder, anglers cannot fish spring trout ponds during the Winter Free Fishing Weekend. Please review the trout regulations and 2021-2022 Hook and Line regulations for more information.

If you plan to keep your catch, be sure to review the DNR’s Safe Eating Guidelines to stay informed of potential consumption advisories impacting some waterbodies throughout the state.

“Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to give angling a try, without the added step and expense of getting a fishing license,” said Theresa Stabo, DNR Fishing Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Coordinator. “Fishing is about so much more than the catch. Get out there and enjoy nature, spend time with friends and family and if you’re lucky, bring home some fish for your next at-home fish fry.”

Find Free Fishing Weekend events on the DNR events webpage.

Prepare To Fish

If you’re new to ice fishing, check out the “Ice Fishing Essentials” story in the latest issue of Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine for tips on what you’ll need to get started.

Visit the DNR’s Fishing Equipment For Loan webpage to find a tackle loaner site with ice fishing equipment near you. Locations with ice fishing equipment will have an “IF” next to their name. Basic gear is available; however, sites do not lend out ice augers. Hours and available equipment vary, so contact the site in advance and plan ahead to pick up the gear.

Winter Fishing Safety Reminders

Remember, no ice is 100% safe. Check with local bait shops for current ice conditions in the area you plan to ice fish. Stay safely on shore if ice conditions are questionable and if open water is within casting distance, give that a try. Always tell someone where you are going and when you’ll return.

Lastly, dress for winter comfort, and don’t forget your safety gear:

  • Warm layers that are water-resistant
  • Sturdy waterproof boots with spike-style creepers for traction
  • Extra hat and gloves
  • Rescue throw rope
  • Ice claws

More Fishing Fun

Continue your fishing adventure after Free Fishing Weekend by buying a fishing license.

The next Free Fishing Weekend will take place June 4-5, 2022.

Community COVID-19 test dates announced for Wausau, Abbotsford

Due to an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, Community COVID-19 Testing sites are being expanded in Marathon County, according to local health officials. Free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 1.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 at East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, 801 Garfield Ave., Wausau. Walk-in appointments are available or register at http://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
WAUSAU, WI
2021 in review on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Although 2021 is finally behind us, it was a year that forever changed the fabric of our lives. There is no simple way to sum up the past 12 months, but at 10 a.m. today, Jan. 7, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert will take a look back at the fascinating people, places, politics and conversations that made 2021 a year to remember.
WAUSAU, WI
