Blount County, TN

Blount County house fire claims the lives of three people, BCSO investigating

 1 day ago
Blount County, TENNESSEE – On Jan. 7 around 7 a.m., Blount County Fire Department crews responded to a reported house fire in the...

Nashville News Hub

Babysitter sacrificed her life after she pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old baby boy out of harm’s way before an oncoming truck struck her

The 52-year-old babysitter reportedly sacrificed her own life after she pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old baby out of harm’s way before an oncoming truck hit her. Unfortunately, the woman died on December 31 after being hit December 20, the boy’s father said. Her daughter described her as the most selfless person ever and someone who adored looking after children.
Nashville News Hub

Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending carjacking suspect

Springfield, TENNESSEE – According to the Springfield Police Department, this unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday. It happened at TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center. Springfield Police Department officers responded to a report of a carjacking. The responding officers discovered that the suspect was discharged from the hospital and video surveillance shows...
Nashville News Hub

Friday fire damages home on Normandy Place

Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to Nashville Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred on Friday. It happened at 3601 Normandy Place. Nashville Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire. The responding crews discovered that a kitchen fire occurred at the location. They were able to quickly...
Nashville News Hub

Tennessee man arrested, charged after his girlfriend fell off of the trunk of his vehicle, hit her head on the pavement and died

Murfreesboro, TENNESSEE – According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, his name is Andre Tate and he was arrested on Friday. Police said the 22-year-old man is charged with aggravated domestic assault, but the charges could be upgraded following his girlfriends’ death. This unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday. It...
Nashville News Hub does not focus on news for the sake of news. Our goal is to be local and relevant to the people in Nashville. Always choose Nashville News Hub, because the truth matters.

