Take a look at these homes on the Yerington market now
(Yerington, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Yerington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
A charming covered deck out front is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or to stargaze from late at night. When you make your way inside you are greeted by high ceilings, a large living room and plush carpets. Venture further into the home where you will find the great room that hosts the spacious formal dining room, family room and kitchen. The open floor plan makes this the perfect place to entertain a crowd or host an intimate holiday meal with loved ones. The kitchen enjoys 2 islands that double as breakfast bars, matching white appliances, an abundance of cabinet and counter space and a fabulous pantry. Head to master suite and prepare to be impressed! High ceilings, plush carpet and plenty of extra space are sure to fit even your largest bedroom furniture. The master bathroom boasts a linen closet, 2 vanities, luxurious garden tub, separate shower and an ultra-spacious walk-in closet. The remaining 4 bedrooms can be found as you continue through the home. These spaces are perfect for everyone in the family to have their own space to call their own, they can also easily convert to the home office or distance learning zone. You will also find 2 additional full bathrooms that allow everyone to get ready at the same time without having to fight over the space. This 5-acre parcel is sure to be the oasis of your dreams, come see it for yourself today!
Front house is 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms(A portion is in the re-finishing process to include 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms). The house in back is 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Currently rented for $750 a month.
Embrace this quiet, open space and make it your forever home.
