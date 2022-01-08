ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerington, NV

Take a look at these homes on the Yerington market now

(Yerington, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Yerington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

197 N Hwy 95A, Yerington, 89447

5 Beds 3 Baths | $494,900 | Manufactured Home | 3,349 Square Feet | Built in 2005

A charming covered deck out front is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or to stargaze from late at night. When you make your way inside you are greeted by high ceilings, a large living room and plush carpets. Venture further into the home where you will find the great room that hosts the spacious formal dining room, family room and kitchen. The open floor plan makes this the perfect place to entertain a crowd or host an intimate holiday meal with loved ones. The kitchen enjoys 2 islands that double as breakfast bars, matching white appliances, an abundance of cabinet and counter space and a fabulous pantry. Head to master suite and prepare to be impressed! High ceilings, plush carpet and plenty of extra space are sure to fit even your largest bedroom furniture. The master bathroom boasts a linen closet, 2 vanities, luxurious garden tub, separate shower and an ultra-spacious walk-in closet. The remaining 4 bedrooms can be found as you continue through the home. These spaces are perfect for everyone in the family to have their own space to call their own, they can also easily convert to the home office or distance learning zone. You will also find 2 additional full bathrooms that allow everyone to get ready at the same time without having to fight over the space. This 5-acre parcel is sure to be the oasis of your dreams, come see it for yourself today!

For open house information, contact Dustin Hall, RE/MAX Professionals-Reno at 775-345-3070

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-200016478)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqHqt_0dgPTIWm00

10 Cardon Ln, Yerington, 89447

9 Beds 5 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,800 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Front house is 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms(A portion is in the re-finishing process to include 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms). The house in back is 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

For open house information, contact Alex Sciarrotta, Coldwell Banker Select RE M at 775-782-7111

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210014405)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkRMK_0dgPTIWm00

118 S Nevada Street, Yerington, 89447

1 Bed 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 552 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Currently rented for $750 a month.

For open house information, contact David Wood, Trans-Action Realty 500 at 775-284-1313

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-220000107)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQpuM_0dgPTIWm00

514 N Oregon St., Yerington, 89447

2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Embrace this quiet, open space and make it your forever home.

For open house information, contact Amber Vasquez, Keller Williams Sierra Nevada at 775-287-6574

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210011482)

ABOUT

With Yerington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

