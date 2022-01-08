Take a look at these homes on the market in Cherokee

(Cherokee, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cherokee. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

209 Mallard Loop, Waynesville, 28785 1 Bed 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 400 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Waterfront Luxury 2020 Stone Cabin Park Model home with year round views. This immaculate 400 sq ft home nestled in the quaint and friendly community of Dogwood Lake features tongue and groove ceilings, Granite Countertops, laminate wood floors, stackable washer/dryer, all new appliances, double closets in the bedroom, and an additional 150 sq ft of loft space convenient for additional sleeping quarters or storage. Additional features of this beautiful home include a Duct mini split for heat/ac, a metal roof, a large covered porch to enjoy watching ducks and wildlife on the pond from your very own front porch, city water/sewer, and year round views. Maggie Valley and downtown Waynesville are only minutes away. Spectrum Internet.. Financing Thru 21st Mortgage Chris Bell 800-955-0021x1926 The adjoining .06 acre lot with city water/sewer is also available for $45,000. This would give added space for a carport, storage shed or workshop.

263 Sunset Ridge, Whittier, 28789 3 Beds 4 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Wonderful home located within Smoky Mountain Country Club! This beautiful Mountain home offers a larger foyer / entry way with a half bath off the large garage entrance. Main level features the large open kitchen; with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Large family room with rock fireplace, large main bedroom just off the family room to include large walk-in closet and bath! Wonderful deck space off the family room and main bedroom with beautiful views, perfect for outdoor entertaining while enjoying the beautiful and peaceful NC Mountains!! Both upper and lower levels offer private and spacious rooms each with a full bath and plenty of storage. Enjoy all the amenities that the Smoky Mtn. Country Club has to offer: A beautiful Par 71 Golf course, heated pool & whirlpool spa, fitness room and tennis. Smoky Mountain Country Club is centrally located in the heart of the Smoky Mountains; just minutes to all the wonderful attractions that our mountains have to offer!

152 February Ln, Waynesville, 28785 2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Townhouse | 1,362 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Recent appraisal $344,000. Feel at home in this Beautiful, Bright, Sunny townhouse built in 2019 with Mountain views and a Creek you can hear while sitting on your custom, covered, screened porch (10x20). Safe, Friendly neighborhood-minutes to shopping. Stainless appliances, open floorplan, high ceilings. Kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, island, breakfast bar. Beautiful hardwood floors. Carpeted Bedrooms. Enjoy the fireplace on cool days or step onto the porch to enjoy cool breezes, mountain views, and the sound of the creek. The primary bedroom includes 2 large custom walk-in closets and a custom tiled en-suite bathroom with double vanity. The 2nd bedroom has a full bath nearby. Pull into a 2-car garage with ample storage room. You'll love the convenience for bringing in your groceries. Custom Furniture Included! New washer/dryer. Custom window shades are throughout. New storm door. SPECTRUM HIGH SPEED CABLE INTERNET & TV. Furniture and upgrades total $45,400.00!!!

408 Echo Ridge Road, Whittier, 28789 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,636 Square Feet | Built in 1994

With 360 degree views this property offers a 3 bedroom, 2 bath main house and two attached 1 bedroom 1 bath efficiencies with kitchen, gas log fireplaces, and laundry in all three. The main home area consist of the views from the kitchen, living room and sunroom. Views from the 2 efficiencies. Also a 2 car detached garage with loft storage. Enjoy the photos and schedule your showing in advance.

