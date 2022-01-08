ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Take a look at these homes on the market in Cherokee

Cherokee Daily
Cherokee Daily
 1 day ago

(Cherokee, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cherokee. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfgNd_0dgPTEzs00

209 Mallard Loop, Waynesville, 28785

1 Bed 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 400 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Waterfront Luxury 2020 Stone Cabin Park Model home with year round views. This immaculate 400 sq ft home nestled in the quaint and friendly community of Dogwood Lake features tongue and groove ceilings, Granite Countertops, laminate wood floors, stackable washer/dryer, all new appliances, double closets in the bedroom, and an additional 150 sq ft of loft space convenient for additional sleeping quarters or storage. Additional features of this beautiful home include a Duct mini split for heat/ac, a metal roof, a large covered porch to enjoy watching ducks and wildlife on the pond from your very own front porch, city water/sewer, and year round views. Maggie Valley and downtown Waynesville are only minutes away. Spectrum Internet.. Financing Thru 21st Mortgage Chris Bell 800-955-0021x1926 The adjoining .06 acre lot with city water/sewer is also available for $45,000. This would give added space for a carport, storage shed or workshop.

For open house information, contact Judy Meyers, RE/MAX Executive at 866-846-2308

Copyright © 2022 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3798308)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XySkQ_0dgPTEzs00

263 Sunset Ridge, Whittier, 28789

3 Beds 4 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Wonderful home located within Smoky Mountain Country Club! This beautiful Mountain home offers a larger foyer / entry way with a half bath off the large garage entrance. Main level features the large open kitchen; with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Large family room with rock fireplace, large main bedroom just off the family room to include large walk-in closet and bath! Wonderful deck space off the family room and main bedroom with beautiful views, perfect for outdoor entertaining while enjoying the beautiful and peaceful NC Mountains!! Both upper and lower levels offer private and spacious rooms each with a full bath and plenty of storage. Enjoy all the amenities that the Smoky Mtn. Country Club has to offer: A beautiful Par 71 Golf course, heated pool & whirlpool spa, fitness room and tennis. Smoky Mountain Country Club is centrally located in the heart of the Smoky Mountains; just minutes to all the wonderful attractions that our mountains have to offer!

For open house information, contact Kelly J. Stribling, WESTERN CAROLINA PROPERTIES-Dillsboro at 828-586-3442

Copyright © 2022 Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FBRNC-26021644)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LuGcl_0dgPTEzs00

152 February Ln, Waynesville, 28785

2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Townhouse | 1,362 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Recent appraisal $344,000. Feel at home in this Beautiful, Bright, Sunny townhouse built in 2019 with Mountain views and a Creek you can hear while sitting on your custom, covered, screened porch (10x20). Safe, Friendly neighborhood-minutes to shopping. Stainless appliances, open floorplan, high ceilings. Kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, island, breakfast bar. Beautiful hardwood floors. Carpeted Bedrooms. Enjoy the fireplace on cool days or step onto the porch to enjoy cool breezes, mountain views, and the sound of the creek. The primary bedroom includes 2 large custom walk-in closets and a custom tiled en-suite bathroom with double vanity. The 2nd bedroom has a full bath nearby. Pull into a 2-car garage with ample storage room. You'll love the convenience for bringing in your groceries. Custom Furniture Included! New washer/dryer. Custom window shades are throughout. New storm door. SPECTRUM HIGH SPEED CABLE INTERNET & TV. Furniture and upgrades total $45,400.00!!!

For open house information, contact Jacqueline Reynolds (MLS Only), RE/MAX Executive (MLS Only) at 828-564-9393

Copyright © 2022 Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FBRNC-26021403)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XnRLT_0dgPTEzs00

408 Echo Ridge Road, Whittier, 28789

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,636 Square Feet | Built in 1994

With 360 degree views this property offers a 3 bedroom, 2 bath main house and two attached 1 bedroom 1 bath efficiencies with kitchen, gas log fireplaces, and laundry in all three. The main home area consist of the views from the kitchen, living room and sunroom. Views from the 2 efficiencies. Also a 2 car detached garage with loft storage. Enjoy the photos and schedule your showing in advance.

For open house information, contact Mark Bryant, NC Mountain Real Estate at 828-477-4344

Copyright © 2022 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3785529)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waynesville, NC
City
Cherokee, NC
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Storage Room#Fitness#Housing List#Granite Countertops#Duct
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Cherokee Daily

Cherokee Daily

Cherokee, NC
102
Followers
374
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cherokee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy