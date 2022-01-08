House hunt South Hill: See what’s on the market now

(South Hill, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in South Hill than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

428 Long Branch Dr, La Crosse, 23950 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This charming site built house, all on one level- with 3BR/ 1.15 Baths and close to Bracey, South Hill and the Lake! The house needs a little TLC and will make a great home for you & family! There is high filber optics - excellent high speed internet! The porch is delightful & covered on back side of house. The Primary Bedroom has nice alcove for desk or sitting/reading area. The Work Shed has power lights, some shelving and is a good size for whatever you want it to be! If you are looking for a place to be on the lake, near towns and yet plenty of privacy - This could be the one! *** Park with pier for fishing & swimming MAKE AN OFFER!

For open house information, contact Sherry Williams, Preferred Properties at 252-586-5227

1877 Goodes Ferry Road, South Hill, 23970 4 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1810

Location, Location and history to go along with it! This solid 1800s 2 story is waiting for you and your family to make memories. This property sits on over 8 1/2 acres with access to Highway 58, Interstate 85 and all of the local character that South Hill, VA has to offer. There is 2400+ square feet of living space with lots of charm and high ceilings. Open foyer with open staircase leading up to 2 bedrooms and 1 more bath. Downstairs offers an additional bedroom, bath formal living and dining room. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and floor space. There is also a wood burning stove in the Dining room. Additional acreage has been marked and can be split into 5 parcels. All non-cash buyers need to be pre-qualified. Owner financing available with at least 20% down and other terms are negotiable. Home and land can be separated. A Must See! Call your Realtor today to purchase.

For open house information, contact Sherwood Baskerville, ABR, Sherwood Baskerville Real Estate at 434-955-0550

2728 Blackridge Road, La Crosse, 23950 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,001 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful brick home sitting on approximately 1.5+/- acres in the country with a spacious open floor plan! Three bedrooms, one undesignated room and two bathrooms. Undesignated room could be used as an additional bedroom, office or toy room! Totally renovated in 2016 with hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and carpeted bedrooms, The kitchen was updated with new granite countertops and & tiled backsplash, center island and stainless steel appliances. HVAC, roof, vinyl windows and gutters installed in 2016! This home features a concrete porch and concrete rear patio. Conveniently located between near I85/Highway 58.

For open house information, contact Kristen DeJarnette, The Pointe Realty Group (Littleton) at 252-586-1150

1101 Charles Street, South Hill, 23970 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Ranch | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Imagine living in quiet and walkable Greenwood Farms in charming South Hill in this beautiful and spacious brick ranch home! Located on an over-sized and level lot, this lovingly well-kept home gives you plenty of space both inside and out. They simply don't build them like this anymore! Once you step inside you'll discover both an eat-in kitchen and dining room along with both a living room and den. The master is especially spacious and includes its own bathroom. Step out back to your cute patio with privacy wall in your fenced-in backyard, complete with landscaping and shed. Park your vehicles in your double garage and oversized driveway. Enjoy tilt-in windows for easy maintenance. The water heater is only 1.5 years old and the HVAC and roof were updated 6 years ago. Call your favorite agent and schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Nathan White, Southern Pine Realty Solutions at 434-738-5028