Amery, WI

Check out these homes on the Amery market now

Amery Daily
Amery Daily
 1 day ago

(Amery, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Amery will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6ptd_0dgPSqLb00

134 Ush 8, Turtle Lake, 54889

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 1982

4 bedroom 2 bath home. Lots of updates including : Furnace, electric and flooring. Metal roof on house & shop, new paint, new pressure tank , well pump and septic has been updated. Projects in basement are still being completed. Great country views and setting and just seconds from town.

For open house information, contact Tadd Peterson, Lakeplace.com Brothers Realty/Turtle Lake at 715-986-4141

Copyright © 2022 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1560280)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHnAq_0dgPSqLb00

514 53Rd Street, Clear Lake, 54005

3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in 1930

As the last house on this quiet cul de sac, this 3BD 1BA has the most private yard in the neighborhood! Large country style kitchen with pantry & breakfast nook, informal dining room, & spacious living room, both with hardwood floors. Work from home in the office next to the living room. Maintenance free aluminum siding, front & rear porches, & storage sheds. Just minutes from town & Hwy 63. Apple trees & 2+ acres of level, groomed yard. Add gardens or trees to create your own country paradise!

For open house information, contact Terry Mante, C21 Affiliated/Hudson at 715-386-8207

Copyright © 2022 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1556045)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0527ox_0dgPSqLb00

133 Elizabeth Court N, Turtle Lake, 54889

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home is a spectacular home for a first time home buyer. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is on a large lot, and is minutes to Hwy 8 and close to the town of Turtle Lake. Home features an oversized kitchen, large living room with vaulted ceilings, and generous bedroom sizes. There is a front deck and a side deck. This is a must see home!

For open house information, contact Dianne Alexander, Property Executives Realty at 715-381-8297

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6140137)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46B5Bn_0dgPSqLb00

916 Mains Crossing Avenue, Amery, 54001

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Peace and simplicity await you on this quiet property in the north woods of Wisconsin. This is a great home with the convenience of one level living. A little over 1 acre for space to play or build an additional building. Located just a few minutes' drive from the beautiful city of Amery. Give me a call and let's take a look to see if this is the right home for you.

For open house information, contact Terry Mante, Century 21 Affiliated at 715-268-7125

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6134205)

See more property details

