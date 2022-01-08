Check out these homes on the Amery market now

(Amery, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Amery will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

134 Ush 8, Turtle Lake, 54889 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 1982

4 bedroom 2 bath home. Lots of updates including : Furnace, electric and flooring. Metal roof on house & shop, new paint, new pressure tank , well pump and septic has been updated. Projects in basement are still being completed. Great country views and setting and just seconds from town.

514 53Rd Street, Clear Lake, 54005 3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in 1930

As the last house on this quiet cul de sac, this 3BD 1BA has the most private yard in the neighborhood! Large country style kitchen with pantry & breakfast nook, informal dining room, & spacious living room, both with hardwood floors. Work from home in the office next to the living room. Maintenance free aluminum siding, front & rear porches, & storage sheds. Just minutes from town & Hwy 63. Apple trees & 2+ acres of level, groomed yard. Add gardens or trees to create your own country paradise!

133 Elizabeth Court N, Turtle Lake, 54889 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home is a spectacular home for a first time home buyer. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is on a large lot, and is minutes to Hwy 8 and close to the town of Turtle Lake. Home features an oversized kitchen, large living room with vaulted ceilings, and generous bedroom sizes. There is a front deck and a side deck. This is a must see home!

916 Mains Crossing Avenue, Amery, 54001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Peace and simplicity await you on this quiet property in the north woods of Wisconsin. This is a great home with the convenience of one level living. A little over 1 acre for space to play or build an additional building. Located just a few minutes' drive from the beautiful city of Amery. Give me a call and let's take a look to see if this is the right home for you.

