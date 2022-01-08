Check out these homes for sale in Pratt now

(Pratt, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pratt. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

318 N Pine St, Pratt, 67124 3 Beds 2 Baths | $62,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Basement, Spacious Covered Front Sitting Porch, Extra Convenient Alley Access, and Carport to help keep your vehicle safe from elements. Over 1100 Sqft of Cozy Finished Living Space, PLUS a Rec Room in Basement that can be used as noncode 4th Bedroom, with 2nd bathroom and direct access from outside. Includes Extra Convenient Alley Access. This Cute Gem is just a few blocks from Shopping and Dining. Schedule your Showing Today!! Listing agent is related to seller.

217 N Ninnescah St, Pratt, 67124 3 Beds 2 Baths | $126,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Unbelievable charm and character would describe this home best!! Main floor offers formal living room and formal dining room open but separated by pillars and oak bookcases, beamed ceiling and built in buffet in dining room and built in bookcases on each side of fireplace and crown molding at least 12" in formal living room! Three spacious bedrooms with lots of windows and nice closets with built ins! Main floor bathroom has large tub and updated with earth tone tile. Kitchen has been updated and offers nice oak cabinetry with lots of counter space and pantry! Oak flooring in LR, DR and hallway, pine floors in three bedrooms! Basement offers family room, bonus room with closet, updated bathroom with walk in shower, very spacious laundry room, washer/dryer/freezer included, and awesome furnace/storage room with lots of shelving! The windows have been replaced with vinyl double pane double hung insulated windows and they are beautiful. Roof is approx 6 months old. Central air unit is brand new! Front porch is covered and is a wonderful place to relax! Back yard is fenced and offers alley access. Garage is oversized one car with storage/workshop space and includes a garage door opener. Priced right so you can paint the exterior on your terms! Don't wait see this today! Call STarla 620-672-1715

