Check out these homes for sale in Beaver Dam now

Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 1 day ago

(Beaver Dam, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Beaver Dam than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1348 Gary Neil Rd., Beaver Dam, 42320

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Located in a beautiful neighborhood this 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home was very well constructed and has been maintained to perfection! You'll love the dead end street, lined with mature trees. Immaculate inside and out, this established home offers 1242 sft. of living space on the main level with a dry partially finished 1242 sft basement. This is an amazing home with so much potential from only minor cosmetic updates; structurally in great condition! The walk-out basement has a living room and large laundry room while the rest can be fully finished. The basement also has a shower and plumbing which could easily be converted to a full bath. Outside you'll have an attached carport with storage closets and an additional storage building. If you are looking for the convenience of living in town with a large yard and very little maintenance this home is a MUST SEE!! Priced at LESS THAN $83/sft.

For open house information, contact Ashley Maddox, Five Star Realty at 270-298-4674

3131 Us 231 South, Beaver Dam, 42320

3 Beds 1 Bath | $132,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,099 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Check out his newly renovated 3 bed/1 bath home with an endless list of upgrades! This home sits on a .50 acre lot, and features all new LVT throughout, new windows, subway tiled backsplash, updated kitchen appliances, much more! Location, Location, Location! With less than a 45 minute drive to Bowling Green, Madisonville, Owensboro, and Leitchfield this home promises convenience. Book your showing today to see this beautiful home!

For open house information, contact THE HARRIS JARBOE GROUP, KELLER WILLIAMS ELITE at 270-685-3705

152 Chickasaw Drive, Morgantown, 42261

4 Beds 4 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,588 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Over 3500 sq.ft. brick sitting on almost 4 acres! Features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Newly renovated eat-in kitchen w/stainless appliances. Basement could be used as in-law suite or apartment since there is a bedroom, living area, bath, & kitchen w/refrigerator, stove, & sink. Dryer hook-up is gas. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping & schools. Less than 1/2 mile to I-165 ramp.

For open house information, contact Tim Page, Coldwell Banker Legacy Group at 270-782-2250

415 W Morrison Street, Morgantown, 42261

6 Beds 3 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,940 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This properly maintained home features just under 4,000 square feet. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths upstairs. Finished basement features separate entrance, kitchen, 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Situated on a corner lot in Morgantown, it's an ideal location for all amenities. Don't miss out on this home!

For open house information, contact Landon Hampton, RE/MAX Real Estate Executives at 270-781-6000

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam, KY
ABOUT

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

