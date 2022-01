Would you like to broaden your reading horizons this year?. '12 to Try' is a year-long challenge that asks you to read a book in each of 12 categories. Keep track of your reading and share your favorite discoveries with the library and your fellow readers. The goal is to log your reading all year long and step out of your comfort zone to try some new genres! Download the Beanstack Tracker app on your phone or follow the link below to register. Complete the challenge by Dec. 31 to earn a book themed prize.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO