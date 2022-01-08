ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, MS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Magnolia

Magnolia News Beat
Magnolia News Beat
 1 day ago

(Magnolia, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Magnolia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1020 Hill Drive, Fernwood, 39635

4 Beds 5 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,960 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Early 1900's Federalist Colonial with pool, this Historic Home for sale commands attention on an immaculate 9 acres nestled down it's long, stately drive lined with towering mature live oaks. Complete with authentic sleeping porch, this truly classic home is reminiscent of summers on Cape Cod or Newport, but is only 1.5 hrs. from New Orleans! Single family owned and built with the finest style and wood imported from South America, this Grand Dame is steeped in local history. Boasting oversized dining and living areas, a true Florida room, some of the finest and intricate millwork in the area, high ceilings, Beech floors, en-suite bathrooms for all bedrooms, commercial grade renovated kitchen, and complete with magnificent billiards room paneled in hand planed wood from a single tree, this home for sale in SW MS is ideal for family home, wedding venue, or B&B! Minutes from 2 golf courses, country club, State Park,river fun, fitness center and Fernwood airport. 1.5 hours to B.R.&NOLA

205 Holden Rd., Mccomb, 39648

3 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,174 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Move-in ready 3BR/2BA brick ranch home that has been completely remodeled. All appliances, HVAC, roof and everything has been replalced within last 3 years. This one won't last long!!

245 South Clark Avenue, Magnolia, 39652

5 Beds 3 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,306 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Located in Magnolia, the county seat of Pike County, this circa 1890 Greek revival historic home can now be yours! This home is located in the "Southtown Historic District" which was listed in 1984 by the National Register of Historic Places! When you step inside this stately home, you can almost visualize life over a century ago. So much of the original home has been preserved in spite of modern additions. Spacious rooms with high ceilings! Brick floor in the kitchen! Large deck overlooking the large back yard! The property is accessed by a private drive in the rear. The small town of Magnolia offers true southern hospitality and it's only 10 miles north of the LA/MS state line! Easy access from New Orleans & Baton Rouge, LA. Home warranty included in sale! Don't delay! Call today!

427 Delaware Ave., Mccomb, 39648

2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Duplex | 2,167 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Victorian duplex renovated in 2009! This home is currently occupied as business offices up and down, but has previously been used as a residential duplex, with a studio upstairs and a 1 bedroom downstairs. Endless potential! This could also be easily converted back to a residence. Used for business, R 2 or R1, this property is a chameleon!!!! This Victorian in downtown McComb, MS has a drive through portico that leads to ample parking in the rear of the building. Polished wood floors, wood burning fireplace, and open concept with wood beam accents set this property apart! Make an appointment today to view this unique property! Located 1.5 hours from New Orleans and close to downtown and medical facilities.

