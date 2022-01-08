Check out these homes for sale in Franklin now

(Franklin, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Franklin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

28 Quinn Street, Tilton, 03276 2 Beds 2 Baths | $92,900 | Mobile Home | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Spacious Mobile home in no age restricted co-op park! New Appliances in eat in kitchen; New carpeting in living room- 2 end bedrooms with full baths- Laundry area with machines included! Covered porch entrance- Shed with electricity available- Wired for generator - 2 miles from exit 20/ Close to wonderful shopping- Lakes Region- Pet friendly too!

31 Circle Point Road, Sanbornton, 03269 4 Beds 2 Baths | $377,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,586 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This property is set on the largest lot on Circle Point at 1.4 acres! With Hermit Lake right across the road, you can enjoy lake views from most rooms in the home and the wrap around deck, which provides plenty of room for guests to appreciate summertime in NH. The contemporary style home features 4 bedrooms, 1 and 3/4 baths, and a 2-car garage under. Bring your toolbelt to finish what seller has started in renovations. With this square footage, the home offers great space to entertain with an open concept kitchen and living room area, and a sizable dining room. Stay warm on chilly winter nights with pellet stoves in the living and dining rooms. Newer flooring in the living room, mud room and an upstairs bedroom add to the charm. The basement offers direct entry from the garage, great storage space and laundry hook ups; washer and dryer are included. In addition to the 2-car garage, the circular driveway could easily park 4 cars. A large level yard, plus easy water and beach access to the lake, encourages outdoor activities. A metal roof and great commuter location, with under 10 minutes to 93, add to convenience. Newer garden shed is included. Don’t pass this one by! Shown by appointment.

43 Winter Street, Tilton, 03276 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Just around the corner from the middle and high school, the location here is ideal. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home could use some cosmetic updates but offers plenty of living space, yard space and has so much to offer. Some of the big ticket items have been done with a newer heating system and roof! This home has a sunny and spacious living room, and a centrally located dining room between the living area and kitchen. Off the back side of the home there is a heated four season tiled porch currently being used for the dining area and a convenient first floor laundry room. Finishing off the main level is a full bath and the master bedroom. Head upstairs to find 2 nicely sized bedrooms and a bathroom. Wood floors throughout the second level. Just under a half acre, the large back yard has plenty of space for running, playing and that huge garden you have always wanted. This home does need someone to come make it their own, but with a little work this home will shine. Delayed showings until Open House on Sunday August 22 from 11-1pm. Agents, please read remarks.

71-1 Poplar Road, Sanbornton, 03269 3 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Sanbornton-Brand new to be built! Pictures are a facsimile of other homes built by this builder and show some additional options that could be upgraded. This three-bedroom, 2.5-bath Colonial is on 6.43 acres in a beautiful country setting! A welcoming, floor plan includes; spacious open-concept kitchen with breakfast bar/island, Shaker-style cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and walk in pantry. Dining breakfast nook with glass sliders to the back deck overlooking the private back yard. Formal dining room and Spacious living room. Great natural light with the oversize windows. Half bath on the first floor with ceramic tiles. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with oversize shower and double sinks. Generous sized two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room on the second floor. Full basement with plenty of storage and great potential to be finished by the new owner. Efficiency furnace and on demand hot water. Brand new drilled well and three-bedroom septic. Attached two-car garage with auto open feature. Two combined lots gives you space to enjoy your home and have great land for recreation use, gardening, livestock or even just great privacy. OR you could potentially subdivide the second lot. Access to the town beach on Lake Winnisquam just a few miles down the road. Within minutes to I93 and all Lakes Region amenities. Don't miss this great opportunity!

