ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MS

Top homes for sale in Houston

Houston Updates
Houston Updates
 1 day ago

(Houston, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pbl55_0dgPSZXM00

1187 Cr 515 S, Houston, 38851

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sitting on 2 acres. Conveniently located just off the bypass. Houston School District. Double Carport. Small pond stocked with catfish and bream. Large shop with roll up door and separate shed for storage, as well. Paved circle drive. All info subject to verification. AGENTS, see private remarks.

For open house information, contact Whitney George McNutt, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

Copyright © 2022 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-3171)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkcTt_0dgPSZXM00

813 Hwy 41 North, Okolona, 38851

4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Looking for a home in Okolona Area? We've got one you'll love to see. This 4BR 2BA home is very spacious and has a large master suite on it's own side of the house, with a fireplace and outdoor patio and more than an acre of land which is great for any family. This is the type of house you will call HOME.

For open house information, contact Blake Estes, COLDWELL BANKER SOUTHERN REAL ESTATE at 662-620-2232

Copyright © 2022 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-2731)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfRRq_0dgPSZXM00

137 Hwy 341 S, Vardaman, 38878

3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,556 Square Feet | Built in 1954

RARE OPPORTUNITY! 20-Acre Fenced Pasture in Vardaman, MS l - Are you looking for a great starter home with ample pasture for your horses or cows to roam? This property is perfect for starting your own small farm or raising horses. Includes a small pond for watering the livestock and a metal barn. This one won't last long. Call, today.

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900

Copyright © 2022 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-149450)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Houston, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Catfish#Housing List#Tm#Coldwell Banker Southern#Market Realty
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Houston Updates

Houston Updates

Houston, MS
98
Followers
339
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy