Top homes for sale in Houston
(Houston, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sitting on 2 acres. Conveniently located just off the bypass. Houston School District. Double Carport. Small pond stocked with catfish and bream. Large shop with roll up door and separate shed for storage, as well. Paved circle drive. All info subject to verification. AGENTS, see private remarks.
For open house information, contact Whitney George McNutt, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844
Looking for a home in Okolona Area? We've got one you'll love to see. This 4BR 2BA home is very spacious and has a large master suite on it's own side of the house, with a fireplace and outdoor patio and more than an acre of land which is great for any family. This is the type of house you will call HOME.
For open house information, contact Blake Estes, COLDWELL BANKER SOUTHERN REAL ESTATE at 662-620-2232
RARE OPPORTUNITY! 20-Acre Fenced Pasture in Vardaman, MS l - Are you looking for a great starter home with ample pasture for your horses or cows to roam? This property is perfect for starting your own small farm or raising horses. Includes a small pond for watering the livestock and a metal barn. This one won't last long. Call, today.
For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900
Comments / 0