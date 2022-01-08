Top homes for sale in Houston

(Houston, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1187 Cr 515 S, Houston, 38851 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sitting on 2 acres. Conveniently located just off the bypass. Houston School District. Double Carport. Small pond stocked with catfish and bream. Large shop with roll up door and separate shed for storage, as well. Paved circle drive. All info subject to verification. AGENTS, see private remarks.

For open house information, contact Whitney George McNutt, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

813 Hwy 41 North, Okolona, 38851 4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Looking for a home in Okolona Area? We've got one you'll love to see. This 4BR 2BA home is very spacious and has a large master suite on it's own side of the house, with a fireplace and outdoor patio and more than an acre of land which is great for any family. This is the type of house you will call HOME.

For open house information, contact Blake Estes, COLDWELL BANKER SOUTHERN REAL ESTATE at 662-620-2232

137 Hwy 341 S, Vardaman, 38878 3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,556 Square Feet | Built in 1954

RARE OPPORTUNITY! 20-Acre Fenced Pasture in Vardaman, MS l - Are you looking for a great starter home with ample pasture for your horses or cows to roam? This property is perfect for starting your own small farm or raising horses. Includes a small pond for watering the livestock and a metal barn. This one won't last long. Call, today.

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900