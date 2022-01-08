ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickenburg, AZ

House hunt Wickenburg: See what’s on the market now

 1 day ago

(Wickenburg, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wickenburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

450 N Longhorn Road, Wickenburg, 85390

4 Beds 2 Baths | $699,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,643 Square Feet | Built in 2005

NO HOA!! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home + Office in the highly sought after Three Crosses Subdivision! Great mountain views, covered patios and 3 carextended length garage! Open floor plan with 9+ flat ceilings with great flow for entertaining! Custom Kitchen with Knotty Alder Cabinetry, Granite Countertops,Breakfast Bar and Large Walk-In Pantry! Master Bedroom split from other bedrooms with walk-in closet and attached bath featuring jetted tub, tiled shower, double sinks, and private toilet room. Great private outdoor space with block wall, outdoor kitchen area, storage shed and mature landscaping! 2 NEW Trane heat pumps and NEW exterior paint. Circular drive w/sunscreens on garage. Large inviting front porch with security door and views. Well cared for home with 2,643 sq ft! Huge LOT! Just

4395 Cutter Lane, Wickenburg, 85390

2 Beds 2 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Wonderful Wickenburg Ranch home on a quiet cul de sac. Walk to the lake or grab your golf cart and head for the course. Little Wick membership is included with this lovely home. As you enter this Beacon model, you are greeted with all the desirable colors and finishes. The kitchen features granite slab counter tops, GE stainless steel appliances, upgraded subway tile backsplash, and a ton of storage with pull outs. There is upgraded plank tile flooring in all right places. The great room features a multi-slide door that opens to integrate the inside and outside living areas. The master bedroom is large and the master bath features granite counters and subway tile backsplash in the shower. The master closet is a huge walk-in with plenty of space for his and her clothes. The split floorplan offers privacy for everyone. You will love your paver patio that wraps around the side of your new home for ample entertaining with privacy from the neighbors. The garage has a 4 foot extension and a side door for easy access to the yard. So, come and enjoy all that Wickenburg Ranch has to offer: Jake's Spoon, fitness center, swimming pools, 2 golf courses, walking path, a dog park and so much more. And, spend some time in town at one of the multiple arenas watching the cowboys rope and ride. Or, enjoy the local restaurants and shopping.

2230 N Vulture Mine Road, Wickenburg, 85390

4 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,842 Square Feet | Built in 1995

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, PLUS 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, PLUS 1800 sq ft of Garage with an additional full bath. Horse Property including 2 pipe corrals with cover. Space for two RV's and one full Hook Up. Total 3+ acres. In Town Of Wickenburg. Easy access off paved Vulture Mine Road. Vacant, easy to show. This is a great investment property for rental potential OR make it your home away from home. New Roof, beautifully stained exterior decks, covered walk through from home to garage. Partially furnished. Great views!

2Xx Shawnee Drive, Wickenburg, 85390

3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New 2021 Build and Early Enough to Decide your Dream Colors in this CUSTOM DESIGNED Home. Beautiful View Lot. Home with Open Floor Plan, Large Gourmet Kitchen Split Floor Plan, Central Office Rm plus 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths.All Minutes from Shopping in this Quiet Neighborhood of Upscale Homes. NO HOA. Five Minutes from 2 Winning Golf Courses. Five Minutes From Tennis and Pickleball Courts

