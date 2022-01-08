Check out these homes on the Prairie Du Chien market now

(Prairie Du Chien, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Prairie Du Chien. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

518 Main, Mcgregor, 52157 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,570 Square Feet | Built in 1924

This classic 2 story home is located in the heart of McGregor, IA. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks and the Mississippi River! Within the last 5 years the roof, windows, siding, insulation, furnace and water heater have all been updated. Seller is including some furnishings, including 2-year-old sofa and loveseat. Both upstairs bedrooms are nice size, as well as a large bathroom on the 2nd floor. Enclosed porches on both the front and back of home offer extra living or storage space. Contact me to schedule your showing today!

706 S Beaumont Rd, Prairie Du Chien, 53821 3 Beds 1 Bath | $133,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in None

You don't want to miss this Victorian gem! This home has all the authentic charm and character of its era! The main bedroom is in the turret with bay windows, and another bedroom has a rooftop "widow's walk". Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and wood trim detail complete the look. You can enjoy the outdoors from your front porch or back deck just off the sunroom. The detached two-car garage has a separate work space and the full unfinished attic and partial basement provide lots of extra storage and possibilities! Several updates include some newer windows, metal roof, and central air. Call to get your showing scheduled!

711 S Jefferson St, Cuba City, 53817 3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Want a new home for Christmas? You'll appreciate the efficient layout, plenty of lighting, ceiling fans in every bedroom, solid 6 panel doors, and great storage in this 3 bedroom Ranch! Large back yard; great for kids/pets, gardening, entertaining, etc. Open layout basement provides ample storage or project space. Just a short walk to Splinter Park. Kitchen appliances included. New roof in 2019. Bonus wood stove to save on heating costs!

919 N Wacouta Ave, Prairie Du Chien, 53821 3 Beds 1 Bath | $116,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in None

This 3 bedroom home is ready for you to move in! Large living room and a large rec rooms on the main floor for all your entertaining needs! The basement is partially finished and waiting for your finishing touches to be complete! A new metal roof, furnace and a/c are just a couple of the perks this home has to offer! Call today for your showing!

