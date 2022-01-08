ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Take a look at these homes on the market in Salida

Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
 1 day ago

(Salida, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salida will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dnbnp_0dgPSV0S00

1030 E Street, Salida, 81201

5 Beds 4 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,545 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Large Downtown Home in Salida! There's plenty of space in this home and many rooms to choose from for your bedrooms, offices, in home gym, arts and crafts room, etc. Technically, there are 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, two bonus rooms, two dining areas, and two family rooms. Many improvements have been made recently including a newer roof, flooring, interior paint and trim to name a few. The beautiful fenced backyard is impressive as well! It is landscaped with a sprinkler system, a permanent greenhouse and space for another, large covered patio, chicken coop and shed, hot tub, and a gate off the alley to a landing for your trailer or camper. An old carriage house sits in the back of the property and is now used for storage. The tap fee for a new Additional Dwelling Unit has already been paid. There are many possibilities for this property and it is conveniently located downtown. The tenant is in the process of moving out.

For open house information, contact Wendy Rombold, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200

Copyright © 2022 ROCC/REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRCO-9926928)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOEIN_0dgPSV0S00

781 Holman Court, Salida, 81201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $669,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhome in Holman Court with beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks, Methodist Mountain and 'S' Mountain!! Conveniently located just off Holman Ave on Holman Court near the Hot Springs Pool, the Dog Park and Bike Path to take you downtown Salida to the Arkansas River, shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome has beautiful finishes and details including granite or quartz countertops, tile showers, gas range and stainless steel appliances, small kitchen bar, lots of windows, large pantry, ceiling fans and open floor plan. 2 gas fireplaces, one corner unit in the living room, one built in wall unit in the master bedroom and a gas line will be brought into the garage if Buyer wants to add a heat source. The 2 car garage is attached; it is insulated and finished. Enjoy in floor heating, concrete downstairs and wood floors upstairs. 9' ceilings with 14' ceilings in the master bedroom. Enjoy a deck off the master bedroom and patio off living room. Landscaping will include trees and shrubs with a drip system and partially fenced. Currently under construction. Available for purchase now. Anticipated completion and occupancy around February to March, 2022.

For open house information, contact Stacy Lowe, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200

Copyright © 2022 ROCC/REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRCO-6844237)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvPRE_0dgPSV0S00

301 Nicholls Avenue, Salida, 81201

3 Beds 2 Baths | $889,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Salida home situated on 5 city lots. Expansive 3 car garage along with an outbuilding, and additional shed for storage. Salida High School and Salida Middle School within walking distance. Room for all your vehicles and toys!

For open house information, contact John Kearley, Legacy Properties of Colorado at 719-539-3340

Copyright © 2022 ROCC/REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRCO-9611556)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0k63_0dgPSV0S00

22560 County Road 227, Garfield, 81201

3 Beds 1 Bath | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Perfect cabin in the mountains! This location is a mountain recreation base camp dream. Minutes from epic skiing at Monarch Ski Resort, a few minutes from the artistic town of Salida, and surrounded by trails, mountain lakes, rivers, creeks, and more. There are two bedrooms on the lower floor and a loft that makes a great area for an office, or use as extra sleeping space. This property has been a successful vacation rental with potential for more as county regulations will allow.

For open house information, contact Jeff Post, First Colorado Land Office, Inc. at 719-539-6682

Copyright © 2022 ROCC/REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRCO-8843513)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Salida, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Salida, CO
Salida, CO
Real Estate
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Housing List#Large Downtown Home#Additional Dwelling Unit#Townhome#Holman Court#Holman Ave
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Salida News Alert

Salida News Alert

Salida, CO
50
Followers
396
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy