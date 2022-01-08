Take a look at these homes on the market in Salida

(Salida, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salida will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1030 E Street, Salida, 81201 5 Beds 4 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,545 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Large Downtown Home in Salida! There's plenty of space in this home and many rooms to choose from for your bedrooms, offices, in home gym, arts and crafts room, etc. Technically, there are 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, two bonus rooms, two dining areas, and two family rooms. Many improvements have been made recently including a newer roof, flooring, interior paint and trim to name a few. The beautiful fenced backyard is impressive as well! It is landscaped with a sprinkler system, a permanent greenhouse and space for another, large covered patio, chicken coop and shed, hot tub, and a gate off the alley to a landing for your trailer or camper. An old carriage house sits in the back of the property and is now used for storage. The tap fee for a new Additional Dwelling Unit has already been paid. There are many possibilities for this property and it is conveniently located downtown. The tenant is in the process of moving out.

781 Holman Court, Salida, 81201 3 Beds 3 Baths | $669,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhome in Holman Court with beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks, Methodist Mountain and 'S' Mountain!! Conveniently located just off Holman Ave on Holman Court near the Hot Springs Pool, the Dog Park and Bike Path to take you downtown Salida to the Arkansas River, shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome has beautiful finishes and details including granite or quartz countertops, tile showers, gas range and stainless steel appliances, small kitchen bar, lots of windows, large pantry, ceiling fans and open floor plan. 2 gas fireplaces, one corner unit in the living room, one built in wall unit in the master bedroom and a gas line will be brought into the garage if Buyer wants to add a heat source. The 2 car garage is attached; it is insulated and finished. Enjoy in floor heating, concrete downstairs and wood floors upstairs. 9' ceilings with 14' ceilings in the master bedroom. Enjoy a deck off the master bedroom and patio off living room. Landscaping will include trees and shrubs with a drip system and partially fenced. Currently under construction. Available for purchase now. Anticipated completion and occupancy around February to March, 2022.

301 Nicholls Avenue, Salida, 81201 3 Beds 2 Baths | $889,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Salida home situated on 5 city lots. Expansive 3 car garage along with an outbuilding, and additional shed for storage. Salida High School and Salida Middle School within walking distance. Room for all your vehicles and toys!

22560 County Road 227, Garfield, 81201 3 Beds 1 Bath | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Perfect cabin in the mountains! This location is a mountain recreation base camp dream. Minutes from epic skiing at Monarch Ski Resort, a few minutes from the artistic town of Salida, and surrounded by trails, mountain lakes, rivers, creeks, and more. There are two bedrooms on the lower floor and a loft that makes a great area for an office, or use as extra sleeping space. This property has been a successful vacation rental with potential for more as county regulations will allow.

