Marathon-curious? These homes are on the market

(Marathon, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marathon. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

112 Vista Ln, Marathon, 33050 5 Beds 5 Baths | $3,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,243 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Luxury Waterfront Masterpiece on exclusive Duck Key. A true combination of exquisiteness and comfort with the strength of a solid and resistant concrete block structure. Custom built by the coastal home specialists of D'Asign Source. The spacious terraces on the second and third levels, perfect for outdoor entertainment, offer serene views of clear waters and green vegetation. This majestic home sits on a 98ft water frontage with davits and a brand new boat lift. Two story foyer design with many windows all around the house allowing plenty of natural light and magnificent panoramic views of the pool and canal.

For open house information, contact Sonia Salazar, Rebonus Brokerage LLC at 305-849-1003

218 S Anglers Drive, Marathon, 33050 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,585,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1992

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Imagine living in paradise... now imagine dreams DO come true!! This furnished listing in Marathon is just a 45 minute drive to Key West. A beautifully kept 2 bed 2 bath with 1,600 heated square feet, this could be your very own piece of paradise. Walk into the spacious entryway which opens up to the living room and open floor plan. Natural sunlight soaks in through multiple sliding glass doors that lead out to the fully screened-in back porch. Sit on the back porch with a nice cup of coffee or tea as you take in the view of your own private dock access to the canal below. Canal leads to ocean and gulf with no obstructions. There's also a slight view of the ocean from the property. The mangroves at the dock provide privacy. No HOA fees and just a short walk to the beach. Complete with a garage, large car port under the stilt home, spiral staircase, and upper balconies, this hidden gem won't last long! The shop right off the garage can easily be converted to a recreation area as well. Enjoy the convenience of living walking distance from not only the public beach with its amenities like volleyball, but also can walk to restaurants, the post office, retail stores, and Publix. All close by! Call or text to schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Kay Pye, EZ CHOICE REALTY at 813-653-9676

58672 Overseas Highway, Marathon, 33050 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Location is the keys, amazing home, when you think of private, peacefulness, relaxation and enjoyment, you have arrived at you own ocean breeze paradise. This large property has endless ocean views and direct ocean breezes that will wind you to sleep right on your chair, or just take a dip on the pool overlooking that amazing ocean that rushes right into your back yard. Easy to show.

For open house information, contact Joe C Vigo, P.A., RE/MAX All Keys Real Estate at 305-451-0060

900 Corte Del Brisas, Marathon, 33050 4 Beds 5 Baths | $8,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,054 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Stunning Tropical Compound! Enter the Private gates that open to this amazing Florida Keys Gem. One of a kind opportunity on 1.2 Acres of manicured grounds, palm trees and its own white sandy private beach. Yacht/Sport Fisherman's paradise with deep water dockage. 625+/- Feet of waterfront. Incredible sunrise and sunsets with a towering banyan tree. Minutes away from the best diving and fishing the Keys has to offer. 4 Bedroom 4.1 Baths, Chefs Kitchen, Open Floor Plan. Sip a cocktail at the outdoor bar and lounge at the pool. Roof top decks to gaze at the stars and dine al fresco. Just minutes from The Marathon Airport. This Trophy Property is located in Sombrero Beach and is the True definition of Barefoot Luxury. First time on the market in years! Fully Furnished, Turn Key and ready to Enjoy! This one wont last long!

For open house information, contact Billy Nash, Illustrated Properties, LLC at 561-272-4015