Wellston, OH

Check out these Wellston homes on the market

Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 1 day ago

(Wellston, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wellston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3BQK_0dgPSTF000

61080 Bolar Road, Mcarthur, 45651

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Country living at its finest! Take an escape from reality in this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath wood home on almost 3 acres. This home is in immaculate condition. You will find real hardwood floors throughout, brand new metal roof and a freshly stained exterior. Home features bonus room above garage. Property has two wells and two septic tanks. A Must see!

For open house information, contact Kelly Wiley, Keller Williams Excel Realty at 614-392-5000

Copyright © 2022 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221025333)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DrzzO_0dgPSTF000

710 S Connecticut Ave, Wellston, 45692

3 Beds 1 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Well, well Wellston! Look at this one, sitting at the top of South Connecticut Avenue, this property has recently been extensively remodeled from floor to ceiling . . . new ceiling tile, painted and new carpet & vinyl throughout. Beyond that, the entire water supply lines have been replaced back to the meter and on the interior with PEX. Three bedrooms provide ample room along with the huge kitchen; also the large deck the back awaits your leisure time. There is an outbuilding to house your mowers and toys.This is a Fannie Mae HomePath listing.

For open house information, contact DOUGLASS GREEN, GREEN & WHITE REALTY, LLC at 740-591-3063

Copyright © 2022 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-C1903GR)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SS9JL_0dgPSTF000

14658 State Route 93, Jackson, 45640

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Welcome to 14658 State Route 93, Jackson! Previously owned by Jackson's own Horse Whisperer, this 1940's classic single family home is situated on 2/3 of an acre with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. This unique piece of history also features a genuine Field Stone Fireplace! Close proximity to schools, restaurants, parks, and many local stores. This home has quite the story to tell and is full of Jackson County history! New metal roof, original Oak hardwood floors, fresh paint and recent upgrades makes this home in the city with a country feel a great buy at $89,900.

For open house information, contact Kelly Wiley, Keller Williams Excel Realty at 614-392-5000

Copyright © 2022 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221040037)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8mSR_0dgPSTF000

6266 Jisco West Road, Jackson, 45640

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 902 Square Feet | Built in 1923

This home sits on a great piece of property. Country feel but right beside the city limits. This is a great starter home or for someone who is down sizing.

For open house information, contact Kelly Wiley, Keller Williams Excel Realty at 614-392-5000

Copyright © 2022 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221030479)

Comments / 0

With Wellston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

