Girls basketball: Schedule and recaps for Jan. 8-9

Game of the Day

Scarsdale 48, Greeley 44

Hannah Wasserman and Zephyr Connelly scored 10 points apiece for the Raiders, who erased a six-point deficit in the last five minutes of play. Julia Herzner led the Quakers with 15 points and Bella Schulman added 10.

Player of the Day

Katie LeBuhn - Irvington

Recaps

Saturday

Albertus Magnus 67, Clarkstown South 31

Karly Fischer had 17 points for the Falcons. Sierra Linnin added 14 points and Allie Falesto finished with 10 points. Mackenzie Annessi had 12 points for the Vikings.

Nanuet 51, Hen Hud 24

Ana Diffley led the Golden Knights with 18 points, Addison Lennon and Victoria Daly added 10 points apiece.

North Rockland 45, Pelham 26

Sarai Gurley collected 17 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Red Raiders. Neive Fausel added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Taylor Green had eight points in the loss.

Ossining 65 Fox Lane 51

Zoey Jowers delivered 18 points and seven steals and Karen Perriott added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Pride, who improved to 6-1. Angelica Rios finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Ella Bahari scored 14 in the loss.

Irvington 59, Sleepy Hollow 56

Katie LeBuhn finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in the Bulldogs' first game in three weeks. Anders Knapp added 13 points and Alyson Raimondo scored 11 in the win. Alex Charles poured in 36 points for the Horsemen and Ashley Richardson got 12 points.

Lourdes 56, Shaker 49

Simone Pelish came up with 41 points and 14 rebounds for the Warriors, who have won three in a row. Caroline Steigerwald added nine points seven rebounds and five blocks. Kaelah Carter had 15 points in the loss.

Mamaroneck 56, Mount Vernon 43

Addison Dorfman scored 14 points and grabbed 25 rebounds for the Tigers, who got 13 points from Olivia O’Neil, 11 points from Eleanor Hollander and 10 points from Katherine Barrios. Jada Robinson scored 15 and Tianna Patten scored 13 for the Knights.

Tappan Zee 56, Monroe-Woodbury 30

Dana Phelan led the Dutchmen with 15 points, all on 3-pointer. She also had five rebounds and four assists. Claire Berkowitz added 12 points, all from behind the arc and Ariana Kupi finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Tappan Zee only gave up two field goals in the first half. The Crusaders got seven points apiece from Kiera Cunningham and Zoe Hudson.

Brewster 61, Dobbs Ferry 34

Harrison 52, Rye 33

Schedule

Sunday

Arlington at Ketcham, 3 p.m.

Slam Dunk Challenge

Putnam Valley vs. Panas, 10:15 a.m.

Albertus Magnus vs. Harrison, 12 p.m.

Ursuline vs. Mahopac, 5:15 p.m.

