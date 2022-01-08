ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarsdale, NY

Girls basketball: Schedule and recaps for Jan. 8-9

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 1 day ago

Game of the Day

Scarsdale 48, Greeley 44

Hannah Wasserman and Zephyr Connelly scored 10 points apiece for the Raiders, who erased a six-point deficit in the last five minutes of play. Julia Herzner led the Quakers with 15 points and Bella Schulman added 10.

Player of the Day

Katie LeBuhn - Irvington

Game story: Nanuet feels like a contender after picking up league win at Nyack

Scoreboard: Schedule and recaps for Jan. 5-6

Boys basketball: Stepinac puts on a show following slow first half against Iona Prep

Recaps

Saturday

Albertus Magnus 67, Clarkstown South 31

Karly Fischer had 17 points for the Falcons. Sierra Linnin added 14 points and Allie Falesto finished with 10 points. Mackenzie Annessi had 12 points for the Vikings.

Nanuet 51, Hen Hud 24

Ana Diffley led the Golden Knights with 18 points, Addison Lennon and Victoria Daly added 10 points apiece.

North Rockland 45, Pelham 26

Sarai Gurley collected 17 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Red Raiders. Neive Fausel added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Taylor Green had eight points in the loss.

Ossining 65 Fox Lane 51

Zoey Jowers delivered 18 points and seven steals and Karen Perriott added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Pride, who improved to 6-1. Angelica Rios finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Ella Bahari scored 14 in the loss.

Irvington 59, Sleepy Hollow 56

Katie LeBuhn finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in the Bulldogs' first game in three weeks.   Anders Knapp added 13 points and Alyson Raimondo scored 11 in the win. Alex Charles poured in 36 points for the Horsemen and Ashley Richardson got 12 points.

Lourdes 56, Shaker 49

Simone Pelish came up with 41 points and 14 rebounds for the Warriors, who have won three in a row. Caroline Steigerwald added nine points seven rebounds and five blocks. Kaelah Carter had 15 points in the loss.

Mamaroneck 56, Mount Vernon 43

Addison Dorfman scored 14 points and grabbed 25 rebounds for the Tigers, who got 13 points from Olivia O’Neil, 11 points from Eleanor Hollander and 10 points from Katherine Barrios. Jada Robinson scored 15 and Tianna Patten scored 13 for the Knights.

Tappan Zee 56, Monroe-Woodbury 30

Dana Phelan led the Dutchmen with 15 points, all on 3-pointer. She also had five rebounds and four assists. Claire Berkowitz added 12 points, all from behind the arc and Ariana Kupi finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Tappan Zee only gave up two field goals in the first half. The Crusaders got seven points apiece from Kiera Cunningham and Zoe Hudson.

Brewster 61, Dobbs Ferry 34

Harrison 52, Rye 33

Schedule

Sunday

Arlington at Ketcham, 3 p.m.

Slam Dunk Challenge

Putnam Valley vs. Panas, 10:15 a.m.

Albertus Magnus vs. Harrison, 12 p.m.

Ursuline vs. Mahopac, 5:15 p.m.

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer, boys lacrosse, girls basketball and golf for The Journal News/lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com, or on Twitter @hoopsmbd, @lohudlacrosse, @lohudhoopsmbd and @lohudgolf.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Girls basketball: Schedule and recaps for Jan. 8-9

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Village Of Pelham, NY
City
Ossining, NY
City
Irvington, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
City
Clarkstown, NY
Scarsdale, NY
Sports
City
Mahopac, NY
City
Nyack, NY
City
Nanuet, NY
City
Mamaroneck, NY
City
Harrison, NY
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Richardson
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

452
Followers
496
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy