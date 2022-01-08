House hunt North Manchester: See what’s on the market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(North Manchester, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in North Manchester. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSFGX_0dgPSPi600

504 E Sycamore Street, Silver Lake, 46982

2 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Mobile Home | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1996

NEW PRICE! Low maintenance living! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home is located blocks from the town of Silver Lake and a short trip to Silver Lake. Located in a quiet neighborhood with a spacious yard. Flooring is recently updated. New furnace installed in 2019. Complete central air system added in summer 2021. Appliances stay including washer and dryer. 8x10' shed also included in sale.

For open house information, contact Lindsay White, Hoosier Real Estate Group at 260-356-5505

Copyright © 2022 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202151733)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUJEw_0dgPSPi600

807 E 7Th Street, North Manchester, 46962

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Welcome Home to this well maintained tri-level home on a beautiful lot in a quiet neighborhood. Plenty of room for family and friends in the large living areas including formal living room, basement family room with a cozy wood stove, and vaulted 4 seasons room with an alluring backyard view. The kitchen has neat original features and has been updated with all newer appliances that remain and offers space for a dining table. The upper level has 3 bedrooms with wood floors and a gorgeous new full bath. The walk out basement features a utility sink, laundry, new water heater, 200 amp electrical service, and newer furnace and washer/dryer. Attached is a 2+ car garage with ample storage. The picturesque and private back yard is partially fenced and full of perennials plus a water feature. A small shed will remain. A great home in a great neighborhood!

For open house information, contact Andrea Greer Markham, Manchester Realty at 260-982-6168

Copyright © 2022 REALTORS Association of Central Indiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIRMLSIN-202148541)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WzRRe_0dgPSPi600

9643 N 325 W, Roann, 46974

3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Just a quiet spot out in the country with woods, overlooking creek. 3BR, 1.5 Baths & basement w’walk out door for add’l storage or do some work & make this more living space. Large outbuilding w’oversized doors makes a fantastic workshop. *Living room window being replaced & new septic to be installed Sept 2021. Outbuilding size is not confirmed.

For open house information, contact Teresa Bakehorn, Our House Real Estate at 574-551-2601

Copyright © 2022 Kosciusko Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KBORIN-202131338)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxsDC_0dgPSPi600

2009 E Singer Road, North Manchester, 46962

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home just needs a little tlc to make it perfect for you. The home has 1168 square feet of living space all on one floor and also comes with a covered front porch plus a separate enclosed front porch. In the back you will find a patio overlooking almost 4 acres which is partially wooded and ready for you to enjoy. The old barn on the property will help with all your storage needs. Price to sell as-is this home won't last long.

For open house information, contact Terry Miller, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-1177

Copyright © 2022 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202148694)

Community Policy