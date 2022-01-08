House hunt Belle Plaine: See what’s on the market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Belle Plaine, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Belle Plaine. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1830 Fields Drive, Carver, 55315

4 Beds 3 Baths | $476,375 | Single Family Residence | 1,988 Square Feet | Built in None

One of our most loved raised ranch floor plans, the Rushmore has a charming exterior with a modern, open-concept interior floor plan. On the main level, the Rushmore offers vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen with a deep peninsula, perfect for seating three comfortably, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dinette, and a family room with the option to add an optional corner gas fireplace. The upper level offers three bedrooms including the bedroom suite with a private bath and walk-in closet. The lower level of the Rushmore offers a large additional family room, perfect for entertaining, a fourth bedroom, and a bath.Click the blue Request Info button for more information!*Photos and videos are representational only. Options may vary.

1560 Ironwood Drive, Carver, 55315

4 Beds 3 Baths | $568,505 | Single Family Residence | 2,776 Square Feet | Built in None

The Adams is one of our most popular floor plans with four exterior elevations to choose your style! On the main level, the Adams features a spacious and open floor plan where the family can gather in the kitchen, dine together at meal times and relax in the family room. Working from home is very convenient in the flex room/study with a view out of the front of the home. The upper-level includes a game room, large laundry room, four bedrooms including the bedroom suite with a private bath and walk-in closet. Add the optional jack and jill bathroom to take full advantage of your space.Click the blue Request Info button for more information!*Photos and videos are representational only. Options may vary.

312 Coventry Road, Le Sueur, 56058

4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,812 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Lucky You! This property only available due to Buyer financing falling through! Step outside this gorgeous walk-out rambler to panoramic views of miles of countryside. This in town home offers a county feeling, yet blocks from schools, parks and walking trails. Loads of space! This 3 bedroom home offers more living areas with an additional den, and another huge office space, work out area or just great for more storage. In the upper level you’ll find yourself a huge living room housing a fireplace, and private dining area sliding into a galley kitchen and breakfast nook with access to the deck. The lower level homes a second living room, with a fireplace and walkout lower level and laundry. New flooring throughout! If you love Minnesota summers on the deck and in the back yard, you’ve found your dream home!

401 E Main Street, Belle Plaine, 56011

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This stately two-story brick home boasts 18-century charm on a large corner lot. As you enter into the 4-season porch, you'll enjoy plenty of room for cozy furniture to sit on and sip on your morning coffee or summer tea overlooking the oversized fenced in yard. Entering into the kitchen, you'll notice the sweet breakfast nook, accompanied by a rather spacious cooking area in the kitchen, followed by a dining and living room area, warmed by hard wood floors. The main floor conveniently houses the laundry room, the main bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs you'll find two more bedrooms and a bathroom, and plenty of storage in the attic area. The detached two-car garage is heated.

