House hunt Litchfield: See what’s on the market now

(Litchfield, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Litchfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

716 Springfield Road, Gillespie, 62033 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This move-in ready home has plenty to offer! With over 1,400 sqft of space and an attached 2-car garage with an additional workshop space makes this home a truly unique opportunity! With 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths, you have enough space for the whole family. The large eat-in kitchen features all brand new cabinets. Furnace was installed in the last few years and a brand new water heater was installed barely a month ago. This home is set back quite far from the road giving you a large front yard and a circle drive with plenty of additional parking for trailers or extra vehicles. The workshop is a unique addition to this property giving you the opportunity to have a great hobby area for nearly any activity. Call today for your own showing of this beautiful home!

622 North Madison Street, Litchfield, 62056 2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Lots of potential in this 2 bed, 2 bath home in the heart of Litchfield. Home was previously used as a duplex and possibly can be converted back to duplex or can be turned into a 3 bed home. Good sized living room, opens into additional family room / dining room. Kitchen can be eat-in style and has a washer hook up. 2 full baths in the home. Enclosed porch with dryer hookup and access to basement. Partially fenced-in backyard.

321 Corlew Street, Litchfield, 62056 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Move in and enjoy this 3 bed, 1 bath ranch with a great location. Large open concept, living room opening up into the kitchen. The kitchen features Amish made cabinets and comes with all appliances, including a brand new gas stove. Full bathroom has been recently updated. 3 good sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Fenced-in backyard with a deck off the kitchen. 1-car detached garage and carport for storage and parking. Roof installed in 2018.

404 East Wilson Avenue, Gillespie, 62033 3 Beds 1 Bath | $62,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,031 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Make this darling 3 bedroom,1 bathroom home yours! Some key features to pay attention to are the heated bathroom floor, updated windows, some woods floors, mudroom/entry foyer, spacious backyard with privacy fencing, and a full unfinished basement. Home is being sold As-Is. Seller to make no repairs. Come take a look and imagine yourself moving in just in time for the holidays!

