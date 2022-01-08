Check out these homes on the Mineral market now

(Mineral, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mineral will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

25 Reedy Creek Rd, Louisa, 23093 4 Beds 3 Baths | $278,840 | Single Family Residence | 1,803 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO BE BUILT and Similar to Photos, The Montego Plan situated on 3.22 acres and features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, First Floor Vaulted Master Suite, Open Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Dining Nook, Great Room, Covered Front Porch, Upgraded Siding, 2 Gable Accents, Craftsman Style Front Door, Wide Window Trim, 10'x12' Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage. Contact agent for details! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms - accommodates 6 person occupancy. Reedy Creek Subdivision offers High Speed, Wireless Broad Band, Lot sizes range from 1 to 3 acres, approximately 5 miles to I64 interchange, 30 minutes to Charlottesville, and 40 minutes to Short Pump.

For open house information, contact TRACEY MCFARLANE, RE/MAX REALTY SPECIALISTS-CHARLOTTESVILLE at 434-974-1500

000 New South Ridge Road, Bumpass, 23024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $306,850 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 2021

RETREAT IN THE ROSE COTTAGE! YOU'VE SEEN THE REST, NOW FALL IN LOVE WITH THE BEST! MOST WELL THOUGHT OUT DESIRABLE OPEN CONCEPT RANCH PLAN. THE SWEETNESS OF THIS HOME WILL MAKE YOU SAY "YES, THIS IS IT"! THIS HOME OFFERS PRIVACY, CONVENIENCE, & LUXURY GALORE! TRENDING CRAFTSMAN FEATURES MARRIES TIMELESS SPACES. MASTER SUITE IS FIT FOR A KING, 9FT CEILINGS, COMFORT HEIGHT VANITY W/ DRAWER STACK, 6FT TUB, WATER CLOSET, TRANSOM & SPACE GALORE! THE OWNER CLOSET IN THIS HOME IS 2ND TO NONE! REALLY, STOP IN TO SEE IT FOR YOURSELF! NO NEED FOR HIS/HERS, IT WILL ALL FIT HERE. CENTER, VAULTED FAMILY ROOM WITH UPGRADED 5" HARDWOODS, RECESS PACKAGE, 5 BLADE CEILING FAN, WILL BE THE PERFECT EVENING RETREAT. COMFORT MEETS LUXURY. THE OPEN CONCEPT ALLOWS FOR CHAT FROM THE WELL THOUGHT OUT EAT-IN KITCHEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM. THE RECESS REAR PATIO WILL BE THE PERFECT COMPLIMENT TO ALL OF THIS INTERIOR SPACE. HOW ABOUT AN EVENING BBQ? TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS, HALL BATH ARE HUGE WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, 9FT CEILINGS, CEILING FAN TOO. COME LET US POINT OUT THE EXTRAS AND MAKE THE MOVE!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Williams, Realty Richmond at 804-442-7577

2672 Fredericks Hall Road, Mineral, 23117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to this beautiful brand new 1500 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 full bath custom built rancher with country front porch and large deck sitting on 4.7 wooded acres. This home boast an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, spacious kitchen with recess lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher, over the range microwave, free standing oven, and refrigerator. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with a double vanity. All bedrooms and living room have ceiling fans and are cable ready. Enjoy the country life with no HOA. Lake Anna is just a few mile away. Don't let this one get away. Pictures are from a previous built house and are very similiar to this new house. House will be 100% complete by end of January 2022.

For open house information, contact Brian Lohrey, Virginia Capital Realty at 804-545-6300

2058 Bibb Store Rd, Louisa, 23093 5 Beds 5 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,459 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Our brick 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home sits on 5.7 acres just a few minutes from the town of Louisa. We feature 3,409 sf of finished living space and a 1,704 sf unfinished walk out basement. There is an attached garage, a “salon shop” or office and a large storage shed/shop or pet breeding facility. The home was built in 1985 and there is technically a 2 acre parcel that could be cut off. The elevated rear deck is around 624 sf with views of the rear lawns and there is a covered front porch and a paved drive. This sturdy and spacious home awaits your personal touch! Call today!

For open house information, contact BEV NASH, RE/MAX REALTY SPECIALISTS-CHARLOTTESVILLE at 434-974-1500