Rockdale, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Rockdale

 1 day ago

(Rockdale, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rockdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1406 Okelley Rd, Rockdale, 76567

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Character and Charm adorn this lovely home which is situated in a desirable neighborhood on an oversized corner lot. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath brick home has an attached garage and also a 2 car detached garaged with power. The possibilities to make this your next home are endless. Just come add your special touch and details to create the dream home you have been looking for. Hurry! This one will not last long!

963 N Fm 908, Rockdale, 76567

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,165 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This one has it ALL! Custom built home approximately 2,800 sq ft with 3 bedrooms/3 baths & game room on 8 +/- acres constructed by trusted premiere builder in Central Texas for 40 + years. Amazing outdoor pool, spa, & fireplace, huge 4,600 sq ft working shop, lighted tennis/basketball sports courts and a custim built 1,500 sq ft office on site. Too many amenities to list but state of the art EVERYTHING! There are so many endless opportunities wtih this gem of a property! Your new adventure awaits!

1675 County Road 327, Rockdale, 76567

4 Beds 2 Baths | $699,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,554 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Looking for an exceptional horse property in small town Texas? This is country living with the perfect amount of acreage situated on 13.8 acres with custom built metal art gated entry. Come experience the country life where amazing sunsets and an abundance of wildlife awaits you!! Peaceful and secluded 4 bed 2 bath home with lots of room to roam includes a 3 horse run in for your livestock, a large 40 X 45 workshop with 3 bay doors built on a slab with electricty, and a swimming pool to cool off in on those hot summer days!! There is even the potential to put in your own arena. Prime location to ride horses. Your new home and memories await! Hurry! This one will not last long.

