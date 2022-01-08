ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Take a look at these homes on the Ferriday market now

 1 day ago

(Ferriday, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ferriday will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1205 Highway 569, Ferriday, 71334

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 2003

YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 7 +/- ACRES JUST ACROSS THE HIGHWAY FROM LAKE ST. JOHN. JUST THE RIGHT PROPERTY FOR HORSES WHICH FEATURES A BARN WITH 2 STALLS & TACK ROOM. THE BACK PERIMETER OF THE PROPERTY IS FENCED WITH PIPE & BACK YARD IS FENCED FOR DOGS/CHILDREN. COVERED BACK PATIO & AIR CONDITIONED DOG HOUSE. A NICE FEATURE IS A BRICK STORAGE ROOM/SHOP WITH A ROLL TOP DOOR WITH ELECTRICITY. THE HOME IS ALL ELECTRIC (BUTANE BOTTLE FOR GAS LOG FIREPLACE) WITH SO MANY NICE FEATURES. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH ARCHED OPENING BETWEEN KITCHEN & DEN. MASTER BATH HAS CORNER JET TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER & WALK IN CLOSET. OTHER AMENITIES INCLUDE A LARGE BREAKFAST BAR THAT SITS 6 BAR CHAIRS, ICE MAKER, WHOLE HOUSE WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM, HIGH CEILINGS, BUILT IN CHINA CABINETS WITH GLASS FRONT DOORS, 3 HOT WATER HEATERS, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM & 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DOORS. COMES WITH A TRANSFERRABLE LIFETIME FOUNDATION WARRANTY. CALL LISTING AGENT FOR MORE INFORMATION.

For open house information, contact JANICE EASOM, PAUL GREEN REALTORS at 601-442-2768

Copyright © 2022 Natchez Board of Realtors.

607 Traxler Rd, Ferriday, 71334

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful setting surrounds this well maintained manufactured home. So many extras have been put into this property that it is a must see! 3/2 with 1628 sq ft complete with a nice deck on the front, large 2 car attached covered carport. The back side has an area to store ATV, mowers or whatever else, the back porch is covered and has a large area to enjoy some outside time. This home sits on 3 large lots, with trees, a barn and 6 horse stalls and is very well maintained. Property also has some nice trees and a 12 ft. privacy fence on one side for privacy in the back yard. This home is located between Lake Concordia and Lake St. John with very easy access to launch your boat in either lake, and is on a very quiet street at the end of the road. If you are looking for maybe a get away camp for the weekend, or a full time residence, this is the home for you! Call today for your private showing!!!

For open house information, contact MARY ELLEN GREMILLION, PAUL GREEN REALTORS at 601-442-2768

Copyright © 2022 Natchez Board of Realtors.

