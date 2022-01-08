ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, TX

On the hunt for a home in Dublin? These houses are on the market

Dublin Voice
Dublin Voice
 1 day ago

(Dublin, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dublin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixYFS_0dgPSHtW00

5183 N Fm 219, Dublin, 76446

2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2003

A little piece of heaven, in Erath County. This 75+ acre property has astonishing views that make for amazing sunsets! Ideal location w- about a quarter mile of road frontage. Down a long winding driveway nestled amongst mature oak trees sits a decked out 864 sqft cabin. Also located here is a 36'x60' 8 stall barn w- runs, 12' concrete ally & 30'X40' shop w- concrete floor & 3 roll up doors. Crossed fenced pastures w- lush green grass for grazing & lower coastal pastures that produced 200 round bales per cutting. Nature enthusiast would love all the wildlife this property has to offer; deer, turkey & several different species of birds. Water sources include 2 tanks, windmill well & a 550 ft Trinity water well.

For open house information, contact J J HAMPTON, J.J. HAMPTON REALTY at 254-965-4717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGyx0_0dgPSHtW00

626 Hawk Street, Dublin, 76446

4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Check out this wonderful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 kitchen, 2 living room, 2400+ sq ft brick home in Dublin! The centerpiece of the property is a gorgeous, 12 ft, in ground pool with diving board and safety fence that has a well feeding it to keep those water bills low! Inside you will find the standard 3 bed, 2 bath set up with the added bonus of a mother in law suite featuring its own living room, kitchen, bath, and bedroom. It could be a great income producer also as it has it's own door from one of the two large carports blanketing the home. Master features an ensuite bath, the bedrooms share a shower tub style bath, meaning all sides of the house have quickly accessible baths. Metal Roof tops off a great home!!

For open house information, contact Miles Gilman, GILMAN PROPERTIES at 254-485-7177

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8oXA_0dgPSHtW00

30270 E State Hwy 6, Dublin, 76446

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Enjoy your morning coffee with a stunning hilltop view of your property surrounding by mature trees . This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been used as a weekend home. This home sits on 13.4 acres and has the Bosque River flowing through the back of the property. It boasts established Coastal and Bermuda grass in the grazing pasture. Close to Stephenville and Hico, and within an hour to the DFW metroplex. Property has been plumbed from well to water troughs in lower pasture for the livestock. The fencing is 5 strand barb wire surrounding the perimeter. This home is a must see!!

For open house information, contact Durlyn Stokes, PREFERRED PROPERTIES OF TEXAS at 254-965-7775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMhWc_0dgPSHtW00

366 W Blackjack Street, Dublin, 76446

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 1980

If you are looking for a great home, great bones, well water for drinking, and a gorgeous back you yard then you will love this pristinely cared for and well maintained 2 bed, 1.5 bath brick home near downtown Dublin. This home features a wonderful living room with wood burning fire place, large dining room that could easily be another bedroom if needed, two full baths, spacious multi wall kitchen, new flooring in many spots, and fresh paint where needed. Off of the living room you will find an extra large, fully enclosed, temperature controlled sun room, gorgeous views! Large outdoor workshop with electric, shelving, lighting, and work benches along with serving as the well house. Backyard completely fenced!

For open house information, contact Miles Gilman, GILMAN PROPERTIES at 254-485-7177

