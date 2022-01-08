ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, NC

Check out these Denton homes on the market

Denton Dispatch
Denton Dispatch
 1 day ago

(Denton, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Denton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOGGn_0dgPSG0n00

1225 Fairview, Lexington, 27292

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,799 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Beautiful secluded 6+ acres with 1 acre pond. Brick Traditional home 3 bedroom, 3 bath, sunroom w/fireplace, Eat-in-Kitchen, pool & Pool house, tennis court fence needs repairs, barn on back of property.

For open house information, contact Judy Lanier, Leonard Craver Realty Inc at 336-249-0296

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-842832)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inJb2_0dgPSG0n00

278 Dorsett, Lexington, 27292

3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Settle in to this charming, 3 bed 1 bath home in Davidson County. Lots of updates have been made to the home. Wonderful updates to the kitchen. Enjoy the almost half acre, fenced in lot with endless possibilites.

For open house information, contact Bobby Mills, Tri County Real Estate at 336-769-4663

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-1051432)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0YOw_0dgPSG0n00

111 Dare Lane, New London, 28127

1 Bed 1 Bath | $110,000 | Manufactured Home | 336 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This lot B138 in Badin Shores Resort includes a 2005 Sierra Travel trailer with an 12ft. X 8ft. multipurpose room addition. It also includes a 22 X 8 covered screened porch, a gated fenced storage area, and a bricked rear patio. This home is in the area of Badin Shores Resort with great views. Dare Lane is just off of Grand View. This home has a great view of Badin Lake year around from the porch and patio area too. The parking is sufficient to allow both vehicle and boat parking. The owner has recently replace the original trailer roof with a commercial grade rubber roof and added hard metal covering on the slide. The Trailer Roof AC unit is also new. The room addition and screened porch has a low maintenance metal roof. The original water heater and refrigerator has been recently replaced. Badin Shores Resort is a gated lake resort with many amenities such as a pool, marina, boat ramp, clubhouse, putt-putt, pavilion, tennis and Basketball courts just to name a few.

For open house information, contact Steve Teeter, Whitley Realty, Inc. at 704-982-8915

Copyright © 2022 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3774545)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fnNS_0dgPSG0n00

646 Harbor, Lexington, 27292

4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,175,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,540 Square Feet | Built in 2001

If You Are Looking For Privacy And Serene Lake Views Then You Will LOVE This Custom Built EXQUISITE Lake Front Home In Stoney Point Harbor! This STUNNING Home Is Nestled On 1.21 Acres At The End Of The Cul De Sac With Breathtaking Views of High Rock Lake! This 4 Bedroom Home Offers Private Baths In Every Room as well as Two Primary Bedrooms. Brazillian Cherry Hardwood Floors, Teak Vaulted Ceilings, 3 Sided Fireplace, Gorgeous Chef's Kitchen With Huge Center Island, Beautiful Granite Counter Tops and Custom Hickory Cabinets! HUGE Outdoor Living Area which includes Screened In Porch As Well As NEW Concrete Stamped Patio. Amazing Space For Guests includes a FULL Finished Basement Complete With Pool Table, Recreation Room, Den, Fireplace, Exercise Room and Home Office. 3 Car Garage and Workshop as well as Private Basement Garage! Private Pier AND Boat Lift. Comm Amenities include Private Boat Storage, Community Boat Ramp and Dock, Paved Rds, Street Lights and Private Gated Entrance!

For open house information, contact Renee Davis, Re/Max Central Realty at 336-626-5600

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-1048381)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

