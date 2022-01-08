Take a look at these homes on the market in Breckenridge

(Breckenridge, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Breckenridge will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4802 Us Highway 183 S, Breckenridge, 76424 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Farm | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2005

52 AC of country living only minutes from town!Completely updated 3bed 2bath, DWMH with 2 LG decks that allow you to enjoy the peaceful outdoors.Abundance of oak clusters around the home and the landscaped yard add a feel of serenity.Home offers a LG kitchen open to living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace.Master is spacious with a LG closet and bathroom.ALL UPDATED!New roof!Property offers a pond for livestock or recreational use and the terrain is covered with bountiful oaks, mesquites, and cedars.Great cover for wild game.Close to the home is an insulated STG BLDG with electricity, garden shed, fenced garden and horse pens.Additionally, the property offers 20x30 workshop with electric and concrete.

2815 Cr 264, Breckenridge, 76424 2 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Water front home in the very sought after Village Inn area on Hubbard Creek Lake. Nice, well maintained brick 2B 2B 1580 SQ FT for your enjoyment. WBFP equipped with a gas starter and blower. Awesome lot that also comes with a 2017 built crappie house on good water. Electricity at the crappie house and a pump for watering. This home as well as the dock is handy capped assessable. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a lake home. There is still plenty of warm weather left to enjoy!! Call listing agent Lisa Hodges for a showing. 254-246-0722 All information to be verified by buyer or buyers agent.

4252 Cr 206, Breckenridge, 76424 3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 1978

HUBBARD CREEK LAKE! Excellent opportunity to own your very own private entrance to fantastic fishing and other watersports. Privateconcrete boat ramp. Nestled at the end of a no-wake canal. NEW ROOF! Great open concept design, an island in the kitchen and afireplace in the living room. Plenty of room to park your RV or boat. OWNER FINANCING OPTION ONLY

1410 W Walker Street, Breckenridge, 76424 4 Beds 3 Baths | $99,950 | Single Family Residence | 3,561 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Unique two story brick home on corner lot! Perfect for a big family with four bedrooms and three baths. Features two living areas and two fireplaces. Separate dining that would be great for entertaining. Bedrooms are located upstairs. Covered porch and nice three car garage. Home needs some repairs, but has a lot of potential.

