Top homes for sale in Fennville
(Fennville, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fennville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Beautiful Lake Macatawa condo with it's own dock and incredible views of the lake and Big Bay where there's lots of boats to watch. 2-stalls of garage (1 attached & 1 detached). TV's, 4 bar stools and outdoor chairs and table are negotiable. Recent improvements are newer siding and blacktopped driveway, new sliders & hardwood floors. Meticulously maintained. End unit on upper level with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and 1626 square feet in Park Township on Holland's south side. Marble fireplace face with gas log. Small complex with only 4 units. One dog under 25 pounds allowed . Hurry as this one won't last! Near the Macatawa Bay Yacht Club and Eldean's marina and Lake Michigan. Pet friendly community of 4 condos.
For open house information, contact Andrea Crossman, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221
Builders custom home on 2.5 acres with amazing views in all directions. 5 bedroom 3 1/2 baths w/main floor master suite. Quartz countertops. Custom built-in cabinetry & gas fireplace in the living room. Custom built lockers in the back entry for all your family's storage needs. 48x88x16 walls with 14' overhead doors in a heated barn/shop that includes an office, full bath and laundry area. A loft entertaining area with a full size kitchen makes this accessory building a truly remarkable space. A screened-in porch attached to the barn with a wood burning fireplace is constructed near the heated in-ground saltwater pool. Months and months of enjoyment will be had in this particular space. The barn is also set up for any type of animal with a fenced-in pasture along the front of the barn.
For open house information, contact Kevin Alderink, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221
This great two story plan includes more than 1,800 square feet of living space.. Enjoy an open first floor layout with a huge foyer, large eat-in kitchen, mudroom with space for built in storage, powder room and first floor laundry! There are 3 bedrooms on the second floor including a master suite with a large walk-in closet and private bath. The second floor also features a large game room that can be converted into a 4th bedroom.
For open house information, contact Mike McGivney Allen Edwin Homes
Great spot close to lower Scott Lake! Property also includes extra lot to the West
For open house information, contact Kevin Hoeve, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221
Comments / 0