Fennville, MI

Top homes for sale in Fennville

Fennville News Flash
 1 day ago

(Fennville, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fennville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFJJ7_0dgPSEFL00

1637 South Shore Drive, Holland, 49423

2 Beds 2 Baths | $675,000 | Condominium | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful Lake Macatawa condo with it's own dock and incredible views of the lake and Big Bay where there's lots of boats to watch. 2-stalls of garage (1 attached & 1 detached). TV's, 4 bar stools and outdoor chairs and table are negotiable. Recent improvements are newer siding and blacktopped driveway, new sliders & hardwood floors. Meticulously maintained. End unit on upper level with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and 1626 square feet in Park Township on Holland's south side. Marble fireplace face with gas log. Small complex with only 4 units. One dog under 25 pounds allowed . Hurry as this one won't last! Near the Macatawa Bay Yacht Club and Eldean's marina and Lake Michigan. Pet friendly community of 4 condos.

For open house information, contact Andrea Crossman, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221

Copyright © 2022 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-137273797)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7Zxb_0dgPSEFL00

4330 139Th Avenue, Hamilton, 49419

5 Beds 4 Baths | $769,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Builders custom home on 2.5 acres with amazing views in all directions. 5 bedroom 3 1/2 baths w/main floor master suite. Quartz countertops. Custom built-in cabinetry & gas fireplace in the living room. Custom built lockers in the back entry for all your family's storage needs. 48x88x16 walls with 14' overhead doors in a heated barn/shop that includes an office, full bath and laundry area. A loft entertaining area with a full size kitchen makes this accessory building a truly remarkable space. A screened-in porch attached to the barn with a wood burning fireplace is constructed near the heated in-ground saltwater pool. Months and months of enjoyment will be had in this particular space. The barn is also set up for any type of animal with a fenced-in pasture along the front of the barn.

For open house information, contact Kevin Alderink, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221

Copyright © 2022 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-137858768)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToT9r_0dgPSEFL00

Knollwood Pkwy & Sugarhill Dr, Holland, 49423

3 Beds 3 Baths | $347,730 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in None

This great two story plan includes more than 1,800 square feet of living space.. Enjoy an open first floor layout with a huge foyer, large eat-in kitchen, mudroom with space for built in storage, powder room and first floor laundry! There are 3 bedrooms on the second floor including a master suite with a large walk-in closet and private bath. The second floor also features a large game room that can be converted into a 4th bedroom.

For open house information, contact Mike McGivney Allen Edwin Homes

Copyright © 2022 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-1624000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDJkX_0dgPSEFL00

917 54Th Street, Pullman, 49450

1 Bed 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great spot close to lower Scott Lake! Property also includes extra lot to the West

For open house information, contact Kevin Hoeve, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221

Copyright © 2022 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-146914290)

Business
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Fennville News Flash

Fennville, MI
With Fennville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

