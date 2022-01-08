Top homes for sale in Fennville

(Fennville, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fennville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1637 South Shore Drive, Holland, 49423 2 Beds 2 Baths | $675,000 | Condominium | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful Lake Macatawa condo with it's own dock and incredible views of the lake and Big Bay where there's lots of boats to watch. 2-stalls of garage (1 attached & 1 detached). TV's, 4 bar stools and outdoor chairs and table are negotiable. Recent improvements are newer siding and blacktopped driveway, new sliders & hardwood floors. Meticulously maintained. End unit on upper level with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and 1626 square feet in Park Township on Holland's south side. Marble fireplace face with gas log. Small complex with only 4 units. One dog under 25 pounds allowed . Hurry as this one won't last! Near the Macatawa Bay Yacht Club and Eldean's marina and Lake Michigan. Pet friendly community of 4 condos.

4330 139Th Avenue, Hamilton, 49419 5 Beds 4 Baths | $769,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Builders custom home on 2.5 acres with amazing views in all directions. 5 bedroom 3 1/2 baths w/main floor master suite. Quartz countertops. Custom built-in cabinetry & gas fireplace in the living room. Custom built lockers in the back entry for all your family's storage needs. 48x88x16 walls with 14' overhead doors in a heated barn/shop that includes an office, full bath and laundry area. A loft entertaining area with a full size kitchen makes this accessory building a truly remarkable space. A screened-in porch attached to the barn with a wood burning fireplace is constructed near the heated in-ground saltwater pool. Months and months of enjoyment will be had in this particular space. The barn is also set up for any type of animal with a fenced-in pasture along the front of the barn.

Knollwood Pkwy & Sugarhill Dr, Holland, 49423 3 Beds 3 Baths | $347,730 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in None

This great two story plan includes more than 1,800 square feet of living space.. Enjoy an open first floor layout with a huge foyer, large eat-in kitchen, mudroom with space for built in storage, powder room and first floor laundry! There are 3 bedrooms on the second floor including a master suite with a large walk-in closet and private bath. The second floor also features a large game room that can be converted into a 4th bedroom.

917 54Th Street, Pullman, 49450 1 Bed 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great spot close to lower Scott Lake! Property also includes extra lot to the West

