House hunt Monahans: See what’s on the market now

(Monahans, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Monahans. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

117 S Montana Ave, Monahans, 79756 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great development opportunity. 3.29 acre lot with Co-op water and a water well. House needs TLC.Owner will consider owner financing for a short period with a substantial down payment. Call your favorite Realtor today to make your appointment!

220 S Cedar, Kermit, 79745 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,036 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment property for man camp.

400 E Houston Ave, Kermit, 79745 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,544 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Gorgeous freshly remodeled home in Kermit TX. Plenty of room for hosting with an open concept to keep everyone in the conversation! Living area features a wood burning fireplace and opens to a freshly updated kitchen with a massive island! The primary bedroom is spacious with an impressive ensuite highlighted with a walk-in shower, jetted tub, and huge closet. Don't miss the upstairs cavern of a bedroom with private bath, perfect for family stays or your personal game room! Call for your showing

219 W A St, Monahans, 79756 3 Beds 2 Baths | $108,000 | Mobile Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Great Owner Occupy or Investment Property. 2013 Single Wide Mobile Home in great condition. Corner lot with a large carport it also has RV hook up in the backyard. Home features include 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, beautiful open concept kitchen with a breakfast bar and dining area. Sequestered master with a jetted tub and dual sinks. Don't miss out and call your realtor today.

