Houghton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Houghton, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Houghton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

48 Trimountain, South Range, 49963 2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 1930

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....great opportunity for convenient downtown living, so convenient....VACATION RENTAL....or....perhaps your small business ideas can be implemented......the charming porch was once a beauty salon, for example..... the open living, dining, kitchen areas are warm and welcoming...main floor laundry and bath are a plus... attractive bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors...a hall closet adds storage, as do the 'cubbyhole' areas in each room...new insulation on attic floor .......the detached garage has a feeling of a page out of time, with a lot of rich history certainly......great for storage and a vehicle...or two vehicles parked in tandem.....NEW ROOF 2021 new siding partially completed...

225 N Iroquois, Laurium, 49913 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1971

A wonderful Laurium ranch home on five lots. Three bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, a beautiful kitchen with hickory cabinets, living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and a brand new hot water furnace with water heater! The spacious tree-shaded lot includes a backyard deck and plenty of room for additions, garages, or sheds.

441 Pewabic, Laurium, 49913 5 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 1895

CHARMING...HISTORIC...built in 1895...this bright and cheery home...with so many pleasing features..was built by the same contractor/carpenter as The Michigan House and other homes... much attention has been paid to the ambience and history of the home.....freshly painted rooms and re-finished floors...the huge living room is welcoming...pocket doors are found from the living room to the den and to the room previously thought to be the parlor..in 'the days gone by", now used as the master bedroom by these owners (with a closet)......the kitchen cabinetry is charming.... new appliances, just a few months old.. including a new disposal add to the appeal and functionality.....there is a separate smaller dining area just off the kitchen...and a half-bath for convenience...the four upstairs bedrooms range from huge to tiny ...there is a servant's staircase, and the smallest bedroom would most likely have been the maid's room.. .......the bathroom has a new cast iron clawfoot tub and toilet and sink.... the huge upstairs bedroom could easily serve as the master bedroom, if you prefer...the attic is unfinished and features the turret......the laundry is in the basement, as is the gas sauna...there is a detached single-car garage...in addition to another 2-1/2-car garage and lot across the street, with power..so this could be ideal for a workshop, storage, vehicles....the back yard is nicely fenced-in....the alternate heat furnace in the basement has never been used....

205 Pewabic, Laurium, 49913 4 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Architechture that speaks to the past, space in the house and lot that grows into the future and a room for everything you need today! In addition to natural woodwork and historic fireplace, you'll find a front porch for greeting friends, a back yard for enjoying them and two lots for fun and games. Four bedrooms, two baths, a sauna, home office (exercise room, craft/art area) and more. Period light fixtures, newer roof, two one car garages. Look at the turret! It's perfect as a 4th bedroom, reading room or quiet coffee hideout. Walk up attic provides potential for even MORE square footage. Currently single family, this house has multi-purpose features waiting for creative development.

