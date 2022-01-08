Take a look at these homes for sale in Charlevoix

(Charlevoix, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Charlevoix. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

204 Second, East Jordan, 49727 4 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to 204 Second St, East Jordan! This turn of the century custom built home is loaded with charm! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms all well thought out and spacious in size! This home is really an offering we do not see everyday in downtown East Jordan! So many lovely updates to share: furnace, roof, electrical, kitchens, bathrooms, vinyl siding...for decades and decades and literally for over a century of time, this home has been handed over to new family members that have treasured taking great care of her and making amazing memories! Full basement offers many storage rooms, including a crafting room, room for a home gym, wine cellar, tool room, in addition to the mechanical room. Basement is prepped to be a walkout and could be reconfigured back to that. A gorgeous patio off the back side of the kitchen has provided stunning landscaping, make that area one to be enjoyed most, sipping on tea and having dinner parties! Sit back on the wrap around porch with the breeze of Lake Charlevoix coming from just a block away! This is the quality you were looking for and in a community that is on the rise! Come on up, stay & play! Call for your personal today and visit this Southern charm!

1739 Wildwood Heights, Boyne City, 49712 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,228 Square Feet | Built in 1991

The up north setting of your dreams! This 10 acre majestic estate will dazzle you with brilliance in a lot of ways, from the fabulous open concept of the main floor for entertaining, to the large comfortable bedrooms, and on to the outside entertainers dream, you will truly have it all! The location while offering that peaceful 10 acre setting, also is less than a two minute drive to fill up the pantry, your car, or your stomach, in many of Boyne City's fine establishments. From the moment you pull into the paved serpentine drive, and see the majestic lines of the sprawling Cape Cod home before you, your excitement will let your mind wander, and have all your friends purring with jealousy! Hurry for your personal tour!

9336 N Us-31, Charlevoix, 49720 0 Bed 1 Bath | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2022

AVAILABLE MAY 4TH, 2022! Imagine a high quality storage condo that is your own private gated getaway. Enjoy a climate controlled space with 24 hour access offering 35 x 60 SqFt (2,300 Total) of custom finished area including a full bathroom, loft, kitchen, Wi-Fi, security system and balcony with views of Lake Michigan. As an owner, use your private storage condo for entertainment, car/boat collection and more. With so many outdoor activities in Northern Michigan, you want a safe environment to keep your toys. Store precious collectables and archive your business records in a large secure storage unit with 14 x 14 garage doors that YOU OWN! There are numerous benefits of ownership. Experience the next level of luxury in warehouse storage.

207 Park, Charlevoix, 49720 2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Captain's Watch Condominium on the Channel in Downtown Charlevoix. Two bedroom, 2 bath ground floor walkout unit. Recently updated from flooring to appliances and painting. Located block from the heart of downtown and Lake Michigan Beach. The walkout to patio is ideal to enjoy the grass and setting along the channel, can sit on lawn and enjoy the boat traffic or play catch with the kids.

