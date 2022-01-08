Check out these homes on the Odessa market now

(Odessa, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Odessa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6804 Houx Road, Mayview, 64071 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,781 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Your Private Retreat Awaits!! Pride of Ownership shows in this stunning 1.5 Farmhouse situated on 5 acres surrounded by scenic views & privacy. This beautifully remodeled home boasts NEW: Roof, Interior Paint, Carpet, Flooring & Remodeled Kitchen & Bathrooms. Great Room features vaulted ceilings with original wood beams & Millwork, Wood burring fireplace, & built-ins. Main Floor Master offers ensuite bath. Main Floor also offers an office/den, Formal Living & Dining Room. Upper Level has 2 Large Bedrooms, Full Bath & Loft. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened-in porch over looking the beautiful acreage. Property includes multiple outbuildings for ample storage, Grain Storage facility & original barn. Home has quick Highway access.

For open house information, contact Bonnie Chambers, Keller Williams Platinum Prtnr at 816-525-7000

1202 Ne White Oaks Lane, Oak Grove, 64075 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,209 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Aspen is brand new to our community! Come home to White Oaks Crossing! This amazing community has too many features to list, including pool, gym, ponds, etc... High end finishings, including granite, at this great price. Call now to reserve your new home. *Photos are from previously completed house, same plan* changed to craftsman, pics of hillside

For open house information, contact Ellen Campbell, Chartwell Realty LLC at 816-877-8700

37412 E Truman Road, Oak Grove, 64075 3 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,371 Square Feet | Built in 1995

If you're looking for one-level living (ranch floor plan) ... and acreage, you'll want to see this gorgeous 10+ acre property!! A well-maintained all brick ranch (2,100+ sq ft) with a huge unfinished basement. The basement also has access via the garage, so it could be configured as a mother-in-law's quarters, etc. ... the only limitation is your imagination (e.g., additional family room, craft/hobby area, media room)!! The geothermal heat pump provides cost-efficient heating. The garage has a tandem depth space on one side ... that could hold a third car, boat, etc.. But wait!!! ... you could put the boat, RV, those adult toys ... into the 40 x 60 outbuilding with 14' high garage door. The outbuilding could easily be modified to have a portion provide protection from the elements for your equine friends. Lots of possibilities. You have a picket fence area off the patio for the kiddos and/or furry friends ... and a good portion of the property has fencing. The stocked pond will provide enjoyment for the fishermen in the family. The location of this property provides the feel of country living with shopping, restaurants, highway access ... only a few minutes away. Beautiful land and much more ... you'll want to check it out!!

For open house information, contact Mike Smith, RE/MAX Heritage at 816-224-8484

947 Nw White Oaks Lane, Oak Grove, 64075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Farmhouse plan, great lot,

For open house information, contact Ellen Campbell, Chartwell Realty LLC at 816-877-8700