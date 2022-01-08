ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, NC

Take a look at these homes on the Fairfield market now

Fairfield Digest
Fairfield Digest
 1 day ago

(Fairfield, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffWUM_0dgPS82E00

130 Goshen Road, Engelhard, 27824

5 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This beautiful home has been completely renovated with meticulous attention to every detail. Built in the early 1900's, the home features gorgeous hardwoods, 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a kitchen and sitting room with a wood burning fireplace, and over 2 acres of land to spread out. The gorgeous porch makes for a great space to sit and enjoy cup of coffee or entertaining friend. 2 bedrooms have bathrooms attached, allowing you to have two masters, one upstairs and one downstairs. His home has the potential for a Bed & Breakfast, primary home or hunting lodge. Call today to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact John Perez, Mossy Oak Properties at 252-480-5263

Copyright © 2022 NCRMLS/ Greenville-Pitt Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPARNC-100289254)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUvQq_0dgPS82E00

33159 Us 264, Engelhard, 27824

3 Beds 1 Bath | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Price Improvement! Motivated seller! Do not miss out on this cute and cozy solid brickranch home just waiting for a new family to call home sweet home! Original hardwoodfloors in bedrooms and hidden under the carpet in the living room and hallway. Enjoyyour coffee in the four season porch off the covered carport. Spacious utility / laundryroom with a sink and plenty of extra room for storage and or a pantry. 3 bedrooms and1 bathroom. The crawl space and attic were sealed to make the home more energyefficient 8-10 years ago. New thermostat installed this year. With a little TLC this homecould be restored to its original charm. Hyde County water is newly connected to thehome and Engelhard Sanitary provides sewer services. Relaxed, country living onabout 1/2 acre, but close to town. Mature pecan trees and a storage shed is in thebackyard. No city taxes and NOT in the flood zone! Convenient to restaurants and justdown the street from the Engelhard Medical Center. A great starter home, retirementhome, or the perfect getaway for a hunter or fisher who enjoys all the outdoor sportsHyde County has to offer!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Schaffer, Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers at 252-975-8010

Copyright © 2022 NCRMLS/ Washington Beaufort MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRMLSNC-100296481)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, NC
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Home Sweet Home#Flood#Art#Housing List#Mossy Oak Properties#Tlc#Homecould#Thehome#Engelhard Sanitary
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Fairfield Digest

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield, NC
5
Followers
314
Post
350
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy