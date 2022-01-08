Take a look at these homes on the Fairfield market now

(Fairfield, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

130 Goshen Road, Engelhard, 27824 5 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This beautiful home has been completely renovated with meticulous attention to every detail. Built in the early 1900's, the home features gorgeous hardwoods, 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a kitchen and sitting room with a wood burning fireplace, and over 2 acres of land to spread out. The gorgeous porch makes for a great space to sit and enjoy cup of coffee or entertaining friend. 2 bedrooms have bathrooms attached, allowing you to have two masters, one upstairs and one downstairs. His home has the potential for a Bed & Breakfast, primary home or hunting lodge. Call today to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact John Perez, Mossy Oak Properties at 252-480-5263

33159 Us 264, Engelhard, 27824 3 Beds 1 Bath | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Price Improvement! Motivated seller! Do not miss out on this cute and cozy solid brickranch home just waiting for a new family to call home sweet home! Original hardwoodfloors in bedrooms and hidden under the carpet in the living room and hallway. Enjoyyour coffee in the four season porch off the covered carport. Spacious utility / laundryroom with a sink and plenty of extra room for storage and or a pantry. 3 bedrooms and1 bathroom. The crawl space and attic were sealed to make the home more energyefficient 8-10 years ago. New thermostat installed this year. With a little TLC this homecould be restored to its original charm. Hyde County water is newly connected to thehome and Engelhard Sanitary provides sewer services. Relaxed, country living onabout 1/2 acre, but close to town. Mature pecan trees and a storage shed is in thebackyard. No city taxes and NOT in the flood zone! Convenient to restaurants and justdown the street from the Engelhard Medical Center. A great starter home, retirementhome, or the perfect getaway for a hunter or fisher who enjoys all the outdoor sportsHyde County has to offer!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Schaffer, Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers at 252-975-8010