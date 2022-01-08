ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Take a look at these homes for sale in Libby

Libby Digest
Libby Digest
 1 day ago

(Libby, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Libby than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxGna_0dgPS79V00

323 Wards Road, Libby, 59923

3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Fantastic single level 3 bedroom 2 bath located just outside of town down a quiet country road on a spacious lot. Fully remodeled in 2016 with an entry way/mud room added in 2019. A custom tile shower and concrete kitchen counter tops add even more to this home. Call Becky Rodriguez at (406) 580-2192, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Becky Rodriguez, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700

Copyright © 2022 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22118386)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZyRx_0dgPS79V00

1306 Minnesota Avenue, Libby, 59923

2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 976 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Enjoy this very clean and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home that is close to shopping. Updates include, Heat Pump, Windows, Sprinkler System, Fenced back yard and Large Storage Shed. Easy access from the highway or alley, park under the carport and you're HOME. To view this property call Steve McNulty at 406-291-1890, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Steven McNulty, Clearwater Montana Properties (3046) - Libby at 406-293-8883

Copyright © 2022 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22117852)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZYAE_0dgPS79V00

290 Paradise Place, Libby, 59923

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,549 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Montana at its finest! Formerly used as a Billie Jean Tennis Camp, this 35 acre property features a grand main home with super large living room windows that make you feel like you never left the outdoors. The master bedroom and master bath are on the main floor of the house. An additional bedroom, bathroom, and large office are located on the second floor. The home has a fully equipped day-light basement which includes a bathroom and kitchen.This property has 2 additional Rentals or Guest Houses, a separate Dormitory that can sleep up to 6 people; a 4000-sf shop with an attached apartment, 3 Tennis courts; and a pasture, fenced for horses with a tack room. There's plenty acreage for an owner or developer to build additional Rentals, an Archery range, Indoor horse arena, or other.

For open house information, contact Helen Goucher, Clearwater Montana Properties (3046) - Libby at 406-293-8883

Copyright © 2022 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109118)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQaiB_0dgPS79V00

Tbd Mount Snowy Drive, Libby, 59923

1 Bed 2 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Custom shop-house with captivating mountain views! Construction will be starting soon on this 1 bedroom/1.5 bath shop-house situated on 2.74 acres. Choose your finishes and really make it your own! The home is positioned to make the most of the spectacular 180-degree view of the Cabinet Mountains and boasts modern amenities, vaulted ceilings, and french doors that open up to a private balcony. For more information call Angela Vande Garde at 406-291-9893 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Angela VandeGarde, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700

Copyright © 2022 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109757)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Libby, MT
Business
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Libby, MT
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcnulty
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Libby Digest

Libby Digest

Libby, MT
50
Followers
370
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy