Take a look at these homes for sale in Libby

(Libby, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Libby than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

323 Wards Road, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Fantastic single level 3 bedroom 2 bath located just outside of town down a quiet country road on a spacious lot. Fully remodeled in 2016 with an entry way/mud room added in 2019. A custom tile shower and concrete kitchen counter tops add even more to this home. Call Becky Rodriguez at (406) 580-2192, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Becky Rodriguez, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700

1306 Minnesota Avenue, Libby, 59923 2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 976 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Enjoy this very clean and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home that is close to shopping. Updates include, Heat Pump, Windows, Sprinkler System, Fenced back yard and Large Storage Shed. Easy access from the highway or alley, park under the carport and you're HOME. To view this property call Steve McNulty at 406-291-1890, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Steven McNulty, Clearwater Montana Properties (3046) - Libby at 406-293-8883

290 Paradise Place, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,549 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Montana at its finest! Formerly used as a Billie Jean Tennis Camp, this 35 acre property features a grand main home with super large living room windows that make you feel like you never left the outdoors. The master bedroom and master bath are on the main floor of the house. An additional bedroom, bathroom, and large office are located on the second floor. The home has a fully equipped day-light basement which includes a bathroom and kitchen.This property has 2 additional Rentals or Guest Houses, a separate Dormitory that can sleep up to 6 people; a 4000-sf shop with an attached apartment, 3 Tennis courts; and a pasture, fenced for horses with a tack room. There's plenty acreage for an owner or developer to build additional Rentals, an Archery range, Indoor horse arena, or other.

For open house information, contact Helen Goucher, Clearwater Montana Properties (3046) - Libby at 406-293-8883

Tbd Mount Snowy Drive, Libby, 59923 1 Bed 2 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Custom shop-house with captivating mountain views! Construction will be starting soon on this 1 bedroom/1.5 bath shop-house situated on 2.74 acres. Choose your finishes and really make it your own! The home is positioned to make the most of the spectacular 180-degree view of the Cabinet Mountains and boasts modern amenities, vaulted ceilings, and french doors that open up to a private balcony. For more information call Angela Vande Garde at 406-291-9893 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Angela VandeGarde, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700